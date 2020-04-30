Friday: Local Comic Artist Steenz Takes On Beloved 'Heart Of The City' Daily Comic Strip

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Local comic artist Christina “Steenz” Stewart initially didn’t consider making comics during her time in art school. She knew she loved the medium, but reading comics and creating them are two different things.

After leaving Maryville University, she picked up various jobs in editing, retail and eventually landed a job at Star Clipper, a local comic book store. It was there that she decided to try her hand making comics. She would submit to Ink and Drink Comics, a local monthly gathering of comic fans releasing semiannual themed short story anthologies, and collaborate on projects with friends.

But it wasn’t until she saw comic artist Brittany Williams’ name on a Samurai Jack comic that Stewart realized she could make being a comic artist a career.

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, Brittany Williams is a black woman like me! Like, that's a job that I can do. It never occurred to me that is a job that I could actually have. And it was never a thing of like, ‘Oh, well, I can't do this.’ It was just like, it was not a thought in my head until I saw someone who looked like me and was doing it,” Stewart recalls.

She’s now immersed fully in the craft — from consumption to distribution. Most recently, she took over for artist Mark Tatulli’s “Heart of the City” comic strip. He’s been at its helm for the 22 years it’s been syndicated, and Stewart is now one of few black women in charge of a strip that runs in mainstream newspapers.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Steenz will join host Sarah Fenske to talk about her passion and career in comics.

Have a question or comment about comic making for Christina “Steenz” Stewart? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.