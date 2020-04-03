Friday: A Local Nurse’s Push For N95 Masks

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

At the St. Louis hospital where Emma Crocker works as a registered nurse, only employees working in areas where there are confirmed COVID-19 patients, like the emergency room and the ICU, are given N95 masks from the hospital’s collection. N95 masks are in short supply across the country, and the hospital is conserving their supply.

Yet, Crocker is concerned that she and her colleagues are being exposed to the virus by unknowingly infected patients coming into their outpatient oncology clinic, which is located within the hospital. When she asked her supervisor if she could wear an expired N95 mask from her own personal stock, she was told no — that they are not allowed to wear expired gear from home when working with patients.

Crocker says that her stethoscope and her scrubs are from home, and that an expired N95 mask provides better protection than the surgical masks they are being provided. So, she has been pushing back, advocating for loosened restrictions on the hospital’s protective gear policy.

Friday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Crocker about why she is advocating for all hospital health care workers to have access to N95 masks.

