Friday: Municipal League of Metro St. Louis About To Launch Board of Freeholders Process

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are ways you can listen live.

Better Together, the plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County through a statewide initiative, withdrew its proposal this past spring. In its place developed a plan to put together a Board of Freeholders, which would have the ability to either draft a plan that could merge the city and county, or drop the idea altogether. 

The Municipal League of Metro St. Louis is in the process of submitting petitions to the election boards of the city and county that would begin the Board of Freeholders process. Once they submit enough signatures, and those signatures are verified, then Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page will appoint nine freeholders each to the board, with the governor having the final appointment.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum and Municipal League executive director Pat Kelly will join the show to explain how the Board of Freeholders process will work in the coming weeks and months.

