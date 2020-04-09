 Friday: Netflix Inclusion Director Explains What Holds Women Back At Work | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Netflix Inclusion Director Explains What Holds Women Back At Work

By 1 hour ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You canlisten live.

Credit St. Louis on the Air

During the coronavirus pandemic, many parents find themselves balancing a job and becoming teachers for their children who are no longer able to go to school. 

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Michelle P. King about how the pandemic only exacerbates additional burdens women face.King is the director of inclusion at Netflix and the author of “The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers Holding Women Back at Work,” which explores how gender equality plays out at work and at home. 

Have a question or comment about the invisible barriers women face at work? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via ourSt. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted bySarah Fenske and produced byAlex Heuer,Emily Woodbury,Evie Hemphill,Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The engineer isAaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Michelle P. King
Netflix
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

The Real Madam C.J. Walker And Annie Malone Were More Than Netflix Rivals

By Mar 31, 2020
"Self Made" Courtesy of Netflix
Amanda Matlovich | Netflix

Sarah Breedlove’s life was the stuff of binge-worthy TV. Born on a cotton plantation to newly freed slaves in 1867, she toiled as a washerwoman in early 20th-century St. Louis before founding a business empire. After selling products for St. Louis hair-care magnate Annie Malone, she launched a line of her own under her married name, Madam C.J. Walker — and became the richest African American woman in the country. At the time of her death, in 1919, Walker had amassed a fortune of over $7 million in today’s money.

A little over a century later, Madam C.J. Walker’s remarkable life has gotten the Hollywood treatment. The Netflix series “Self Made” tells the story of Walker’s rise and what it portrays as a toxic relationship with Malone, fictionalized as “Addie Monroe.”   