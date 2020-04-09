Friday: Netflix Inclusion Director Explains What Holds Women Back At Work

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You canlisten live.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many parents find themselves balancing a job and becoming teachers for their children who are no longer able to go to school.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Michelle P. King about how the pandemic only exacerbates additional burdens women face.King is the director of inclusion at Netflix and the author of “The Fix: Overcome the Invisible Barriers Holding Women Back at Work,” which explores how gender equality plays out at work and at home.

