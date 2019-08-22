 Friday: New Football Team, St. Louis Battlehawks Will Play At The Dome in 2020 | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: New Football Team, St. Louis Battlehawks Will Play At The Dome in 2020

By 11 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The XFL is a planned professional U.S. football league with the mission of reimagining America’s favorite sport. The league originally debuted in 2001, and only lasted one season. XFL games are set to begin again in February 2020.

The St. Louis BattleHawks were one of the league’s eight teams announced this week.

This Friday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will learn about the XFL resurgence by talking with the BattleHawks Team President, Kurt Hunzeker.

Do you plan on watching the XFL games? What do you think of the BattleHawks team name and logo? 

Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Sports
XFL
Football
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Soccer Enthusiasts, 6th Ward Alderwoman Discuss What’s Next As St. Louis Nets An MLS Team

By 22 hours ago
From left, Bill McDermott, Christine Ingrassia and Stu Hultgren joined Wednesday's program.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske delved into the latest news surrounding plans for a Major League Soccer team in St. Louis.

Joining the discussion were Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia, whose 6th Ward encompasses the Downtown West area where the stadium would sit; “St. Louligan” Stu Hultgren, a south St. Louis resident and avid local soccer fan; and “Mr. Soccer” Bill McDermott, St. Louis University’s longtime men’s soccer game announcer.

The conversation also included questions from listeners and their wide-ranging opinions on what the new team ought to be named.

Ballet For Seniors: Dancing Without An Age Limit

By 22 hours ago
Kelly Pratt | Kelly Pratt Photography

Ballerina Vanessa Woods came up with the idea for Vitality Ballet when she was looking for a side hustle that involved making a meaningful impact through movement. 

The founding principle of the organization is that no one is too old to learn to dance.

“I actually got the idea from my mom,” Woods said. “She’s an occupational therapist, and she works with older populations ... and I loved that idea. It immediately captured my imagination.”

For Woods, the major question was, “How could I create a dance program that would allow seniors to experience ballet?”