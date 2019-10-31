 Friday: Nonprofit Uses Martial Arts To Teach Mindfulness, Meditation And Self Defense | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Nonprofit Uses Martial Arts To Teach Mindfulness, Meditation And Self Defense

Nate Oatis demonstrates a maneuver in an Excelsior Program class at Yeatman-Liddell Preparatory Middle School.
In 2017, at a funeral service for a student at Yeatman-Liddell Preparatory Middle School, Nate Oatis noticed a young boy, a friend of the victim, who was trying not to cry. When Oatis embraced him, he “turned into a puddle.”

Oatis said this moment broke his heart, and shortly after, he started a nonprofit aimed at reaching St. Louis youth - particularly those impacted by gun violence. It’s called the Excelsior Program, and its goal is to help kids overcome trauma by teaching them judo, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. 

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Oatis about his work and why he feels martial arts is the best way to learn mindfulness, meditation and self defense. 

Gun Violence
Nonprofits
Mixed Martial Arts
