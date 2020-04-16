Friday: Pandemic Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Garza Talks Coronavirus Peak, More

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Dr. Alex Garza is leading a collaboration of the St. Louis region’s four major health systems: SSM Health, Mercy, BJC HealthCare and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The St. Louis region is beginning to “bend the curve” thanks to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, Garza said earlier this week. But relaxing those restrictions too soon could cause a second peak of infections, more deadly than the first, Garza warned. He said stay-at-home orders should remain in effect until at least mid-May.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Garza, the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, will talk with host Sarah Fenske.

