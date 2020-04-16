 Friday: Pandemic Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Garza Talks Coronavirus Peak, More | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Pandemic Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Garza Talks Coronavirus Peak, More

By 6 minutes ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Credit St. Louis on the Air

Dr. Alex Garza is leading a collaboration of the St. Louis region’s four major health systems: SSM Health, Mercy, BJC HealthCare and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The St. Louis region is beginning to “bend the curve” thanks to social distancing measures and stay-at-home orders, Garza said earlier this week. But relaxing those restrictions too soon could cause a second peak of infections, more deadly than the first, Garza warned. He said stay-at-home orders should remain in effect until at least mid-May.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Garza, the incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, will talk with host Sarah Fenske.

Have a question or comment for Dr. Garza? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Alexander Garza
STLPR Talk Shows
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
coronavirus

Related Content

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Expected To Peak In St. Louis Late Next Week

By 30 minutes ago
The emergency department at SSM Health St. Mary's in Clayton is one of several facilities in St. Louis County that County Executive Sam Page would like to have report non-fatal overdoses to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
Sarah Fentem | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis hospitals have more than a week before they experience the peak number of patients sick from COVID-19, according to officials representing the region’s largest health systems. 

Hospitals will see the most strain on their resources around April 25, said Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The need for intensive care unit beds will peak a few days earlier. 

Page's Freeholders Nominees Face Tough Questions From St. Louis County Council

By Oct 15, 2019
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's nominees to the Board of Freeholders await a committee hearing on Oct. 15, 2019, in Clayton.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday grilled most of County Executive Sam Page’s nominees to the Board of Freeholders, a 19-person body that could rearrange the governance of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

One particular point of contention was that only one of Page’s selections lives in unincorporated St. Louis County. Other council members wanted to know the potential board members’ views on whether St. Louis should become a municipality within St. Louis County.