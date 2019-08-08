Friday: Reflections On Community Trauma 5 Years After #Ferguson

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour this Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On the eve of the five-year anniversary of Michael Brown Jr.’s death, St. Louis Public Radio and poet and activist Cheeraz Gormon will present a live storytelling event featuring speakers whose lives changed drastically after Brown, 18, was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson. The stories reflect on race, violence and community trauma.

An edited version of the event will air on St. Louis on the Air Friday at noon.

Living #Ferguson: A Storytelling Event

When: Thursday, August 8 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Greater St. Mark Family Church, 9950 Glen Owen Dr, St. Louis 63136

What are your reflections on the events in Ferguson five years ago? What has or hasn’t changed since then? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.