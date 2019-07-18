 Friday: Remembering The Apollo 11 Moon Landing | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Remembering The Apollo 11 Moon Landing

By 32 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

 

This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, when humanity took its first steps on another planetary body via astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

 

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr will remember that day in history with the manager at the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, Will Snyder, and Linda Godwin, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Missouri and retired NASA astronaut. They will also discuss NASA’s plans to go back to the moon as early as 2024.

 

What do you remember about the moon landing in 1969? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

 

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

 

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
STLPR Talk Shows
Space
NASA
Moon
History

Related Content

Restored Civil War-era documents provide glimpse into Missouri history

By Christian Losciale May 27, 2009

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, May 27, 2009 - Historical Missouri court cases remind Mariano Favazza, St. Louis circuit clerk, of his years at St. Louis University law school. So, when he and Robin Carnahan, Missouri's secretary of state, announced the public release of 11,211 more Civil War-era case files today, he elaborated on what the law means to him.

"The law is what makes this country tick," Favazza said. "It's what makes things happen."

Hip-hop history: Wash U professor uses 'Hamilton' as teaching tool

By Feb 19, 2018
Washington University history professor Peter Kastor uses the musical "Hamilton" as a jumping-off point to teach about the Founding Fathers.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s no secret that there’s a renewed interest in the role Alexander Hamilton played in founding the United States.

Portrayed in the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” the nation’s first treasury secretary and many of the Founding Fathers are brought to life by the show’s creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In advance of the musical’s sold-out run in April at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh talked with Peter Kastor, history professor at Washington University, about the historical accuracy of “Hamilton.”