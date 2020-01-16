 Friday: Salam Clinic To Open New Free Psychiatric Clinic In Ferguson | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Salam Clinic To Open New Free Psychiatric Clinic In Ferguson

Every Saturday, a cohort of physicians carves time out of their busy schedules in an effort to fill a gap for healthcare for people in the St. Louis region. 

Started by members of the Muslim Community Services of St. Louis in 2008, the Salam Clinic is a model of interfaith charity. The initiative was simple: provide free medical care to the uninsured and underinsured. Doctors of various religious backgrounds gladly signed on.

The first clinic opened in north St. Louis at Lane Tabernacle Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. The second opened its doors in 2013 in Ferguson at St. Peters United Church of Christ. Last November, it opened its third location at Epiphany United Church of Christ in St, Louis’ Benton Park neighborhood. This Sunday will mark the opening of its Salam Psychiatry Clinic, which is embedded within the Ferguson location. 

These efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by leaders in the region. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 9 to be "Salam Clinic Day in Saint Louis.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will delve into the Salam Clinic’s impact on the region and the services its latest clinic will offer. Joining the discussion will be cardiologist Dr. Zia Ahmad, founder and medical director of Salam Center, and psychologist Dr. Omar Quadri. 

