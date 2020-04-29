Friday: Sauce Magazine Staffers Share Their Picks For The Best Curbside Cocktails

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Pre-batched drinks have often been a low-key strategy used by bartenders to quickly serve patrons precise measurements of sophisticated drinks quickly. When curated ahead of time, bartenders are able to focus on mixing fewer ingredients, shaking them up to the perfect temperature and serving them efficiently.

With the coronavirus pandemic shuttering the restaurant industry, though, pre-batching isn’t simply a shortcut — it’s a necessity.

In mid-April, the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control suspended laws preventing local restaurants from selling pre-batched cocktails. That suspension is in effect through May 15, allowing restaurants to offer curbside cocktails.

On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, our friends at Sauce Magazine will highlight some of the best places to get to-go cocktails during this period. Joining the discussion will be the magazine's managing editor, Heather Hughes Huff, and art director, Meera Nagarajan.

