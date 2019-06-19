Friday: ShowcaseSTL Returns To The Grove This Weekend With Over 100 Local Musical Acts

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis’ biggest local music festival gets underway Friday evening and all day Saturday with a lineup that the Riverfront Times has billed as its best yet. Featuring more than 100 performances by St. Louis-based bands across 11 venues, ShowcaseSTL 2019 aims to match that quantity with quality, and organizers have taken a collaborative, input-heavy approach to planning.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network will talk with RFT music editor Daniel Hill, who’s been spearheading the curation of the lineup.

This year’s theme is the idea of discovery. The festival presents both long-established artists and emerging ones, in all sorts of musical genres, for concertgoers.

Related Event

What: ShowcaseSTL 2019

When: Kickoff party Friday, June 21, and all day Saturday, June 22, 2019

Where: Various venues throughout St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood

Ticket/wristband information

