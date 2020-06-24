Friday: SLU Researcher Worries Pandemic Will Be Normalized — Unless Social Norms Change

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As an assistant professor of health management and policy at St. Louis University, Michael Rozier is used to thinking a lot about matters of public health — and finding plenty of reasons for hope. His research focuses on the shift toward preventative health care efforts, as well as how ethical and moral rhetoric can advance health care policy. But last week, with COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S. suggesting any end to the pandemic is still a long way off, he took to Twitter to offer some less-than-optimistic predictions.

“Sadly, I'm becoming convinced that #COVID is not far from taking on the characteristics of #gunviolence,” Rozier tweeted. “[The U.S.] will endure much higher, persistent negative effects from something that other countries have solved; we'll normalize it and convince ourselves nothing can be done.” The tweet was off the cuff, but it quickly gained traction online, with both those in agreement and those who found it too pessimistic weighing in.

It was a particularly dark moment for Rozier, who was quick to insist several days later to St. Louis on the Air that there’s still opportunity to ensure America’s response to the coronavirus doesn’t start to mirror its posture toward gun violence.

"We have to maintain hope that this thing is still largely solvable by us," he said. "But it’s not going to happen by magic — it’s going to happen by changing social norms."

On Friday’s show, Rozier will join host Sarah Fenske for a look at how people are — and in other cases aren’t — working to do just that. He’ll discuss what sorts of factors can drive or inhibit behavior change and also touch on how, as a Jesuit priest, he’s sought to implement new social norms in his own ministry.

In addition, the conversation will include pre-recorded comments from rideshare driver Bob Ell and restaurateur Gerard Craft. Each of them have run into pushback when they ask customers to abide by one new social norm: wearing a mask.

