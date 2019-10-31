Friday: St. Charles, St. Louis Counties Weigh Airport Privatization

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The exploration of the potential privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport continues — request for qualification submissions from interested companies are due Friday.

After that, the city of St. Louis will begin screening potential bidders to gauge whether they can financially and operationally move forward in the process. But now both St. Charles County and St. Louis County have entered the debate on airport privatization. They want the Port Authority to study whether it’s a good thing. Will their efforts slow the city’s plans?

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann about why he supports the exploration of regional governance of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

