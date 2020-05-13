Friday: St. Louis Fire Department Works Through Coronavirus Challenges

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As executive director or the St. Louis Fire Department Foundation, Laura Keller is tasked with helping the department in any way she can. Lately, that’s meant helping purchase much-needed protective equipment for firefighters, who remain on the front lines even as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

And Keller recently did that work under challenging circumstances: She herself was diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the same coronavirus that firefighters need protection from. While she’s now recovered from the disease, her illness shows the reality that firefighters now face daily: The coronavirus might be lurking at every stop they make.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Fire Captain Garon Mosby will join us to discuss the challenges the department now faces, and how members are doing both at obtaining the necessary protective equipment and at staying healthy.

We’ll also play audio from a pre-recorded interview with Keller discussing her illness and the work the foundation does for the department.

Have a question or comment about the fire department’s work these days? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.