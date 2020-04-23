Friday: St. Louis Musician’s New Album Will Benefit Local Mental Health Nonprofit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are several ways you can listen live.

Embracing the new virtual landscape many musicians find themselves in during the age of social distancing, St. Louis musician John Henry is using a Kickstarter campaign for pre-orders of his new album, “Out At Sea.”

If the fundraiser is successful, donors will not only receive a record and a screen print from local shop Sleepy Kitty, they will also be supporting a cause close to Henry’s heart: mental health advocacy. Every dollar of his $3,500 campaign will be matched by national and local businesses to benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness St. Louis.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Henry will talk about his inspiration for the album and the Kickstarter campaign. He’ll also debut several tracks from “Out at Sea.”

Related Event

What: “Out At Sea” release show

When: July 17, 2020

Where: Off Broadway (3509 Lemp Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118)

