Friday: St. Louis School District Responds To Summer Gun Violence, Loss Of Students

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon this Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On the first week of the school year, St. Louis Public Schools isn’t just dealing with summer learning loss – it’s starting classes without several of its students.

The district has lost four children to gun violence over summer break, including the most recent death of Xavier Usanga, an incoming second-grader at Clay Elementary, who was shot and killed on Monday.

Friday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with school officials about the ways their districts are helping St. Louis kids cope with a long, violent summer.

