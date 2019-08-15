 Friday: St. Louis School District Responds To Summer Gun Violence, Loss Of Students | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: St. Louis School District Responds To Summer Gun Violence, Loss Of Students

By 11 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon this Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On the first week of the school year, St. Louis Public Schools isn’t just dealing with summer learning loss – it’s starting classes without several of its students.

The district has lost four children to gun violence over summer break, including the most recent death of Xavier Usanga, an incoming second-grader at Clay Elementary, who was shot and killed on Monday.

Friday on St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with school officials about the ways their districts are helping St. Louis kids cope with a long, violent summer.

Has your community been hit by violence this summer? Are your kids concerned about recurring gun violence in the news? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Education
Gun Violence
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Ferguson-Florissant Students Will Carry Clear Backpacks, See More Police

By 23 hours ago
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Middle and high school students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District will have to shove books, binders and calculators into clear backpacks as part of an overhauled security plan district officials announced Wednesday. 

And all of Ferguson-Florissant’s 10,600 students will see more police and security officers when they arrive for the first day of school Thursday.