Friday: St. Louis Treasurer Tishuara Jones Discusses City Finances, Improving Access to Banking

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday, St. Louis Treasurer Tishuara Jones announced that she will be reevaluating the city’s relationships with the banks that handle its money, with the goal of getting those financial institutions of providing better services to low and middle-income areas.

“Previously, we evaluated their lending habits, but that’s only part of a bank’s business,” Jones, who chairs the committee responsible for approving banks to handle city money, said in a press release. “What about workforce diversity, locations in underserved areas and performance within the Community Reinvestment Act? It’s time for both the city and our partners to do more.”

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jeremy D. Goodwin will talk to Jones about her plans for St. Louis’ financial relationships, as well as other key issues for the city, including her vocal opposition to the Better Together plan for a city-county merger.

Have a question or comment for Tishuara Jones? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via ourSt. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. “St. Louis on the Air” producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan andJon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.