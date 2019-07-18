Friday: St. Louis’ World Naked Bike Ride Organizers Gear Up For This Weekend

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Nearly a decade ago, HandleBar owner Tatyana Telnikova began heading up the after-party for St. Louis’ World Naked Bike Ride. She’s now even more deeply involved as an organizer of the annual event, which gets going at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Grove neighborhood.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Telnikova will talk with guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network about this growing St. Louis tradition. Twelve years running, the ride aims to raise awareness about oil dependency, body positivity and cyclist vulnerability.

Related Event

What: 12th Annual World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019

Where: St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood (Manchester Ave. between Sarah and Talmage streets)

