Friday: Two Physicians, Two Different Takes On Medical Marijuana

Thousands of Missouri residents have received certification cards for medical marijuana, and dispensaries are gearing up to begin sales of the product later this year, likely in the spring.

Physicians have the ability to prescribe medical marijuana to patients via the state’s certification form, although they are not obligated to do so. How are doctors preparing for implementation of this new law? How will they react when patients request treatment via medical cannabis?

We’ll explore these questions Friday on St. Louis on the Air with two physicians who are also sisters. Big sister Dr. Mimi Vo is part of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association. She’s eager to get things started. Little sister Dr. Mai Vo is a lot more cautious. In fact, she’s not ready to sign for patients’ medical marijuana cards. Host Sarah Fenske will talk with them about the ways their shared background and shared education has led them to two different conclusions.

