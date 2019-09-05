 Friday: UMSL Researchers Seek To Better Understand Police Behavior In The Wake Of Ferguson Unrest | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: UMSL Researchers Seek To Better Understand Police Behavior In The Wake Of Ferguson Unrest

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. Here’s how to listen live.

The “Ferguson effect” refers to the idea that when police face a high level of scrutiny, as in the wake of events like the Ferguson unrest, law enforcement activities are stifled. And that leads to a spike in violent crime. 

University of Missouri-St. Louis researchers recently authored a study taking a look at whether protests in Ferguson were indeed associated with a reduction in arrests for felonies and low-level offenses in the nearby city of St. Louis.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with one of the researchers, Richard Rosenfeld of the University of Missouri St. Louis, about what they discovered from looking through arrest data from 2011 through 2017.

What are ways that the relationship between police and the communities they serve, especially areas with high violent crime rates, could be improved? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

