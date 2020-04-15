Friday: UMSL’s New Chancellor Kristin Sobolik Shares Her Plans

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

About a week ago, the University of Missouri-St. Louis announced it had a new chancellor: Kristin Sobolik. Her selection followed a national search that ultimately led right back to campus. Sobolik has been part of the UMSL’s leadership team since 2017 — first as provost and most recently as interim chancellor.

In addition to other topics, Sobolik will touch on the impact new cuts to higher education at the state level could have on the UMSL community. A campuswide note earlier this week made it clear that Sobolik and others see hurdles ahead.

“Although the severity of the economic challenge and duration of the public health crisis are not fully known at this time,” wrote Chief Financial Officer Tanika Busch, “we have quickly adopted systemwide measures to offset short-term costs and must now prepare to mitigate the long-term financial impact of COVID-19.”

UMSL’s announcement last week described Sobolik as having an “outsized impact” on making positive change and achieving growth at the university.

“My driving passion to serve our students started three years ago when I fell in love with UMSL on my very first visit,” Sobolik said in the release. “With each passing day, my commitment has grown to help these students succeed to graduation and design a better life for themselves and their families. I am so honored to lead this wonderful, dynamic institution that plays a crucial role in the St. Louis region.”

Before joining UMSL, Sobolik was dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Her academic background is in anthropology.

