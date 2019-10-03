Friday: Unique St. Louis Collaboration Combines Jazz, Dance And Shakespeare

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” Friday during the noon hour. This story will be updated after the show. Here are the ways you can listen live.

The late, great jazz composer and bandleader Duke Ellington once said, “Whether it be Shakespeare or jazz, the only thing that counts is the emotional effect on the listener.”

In the summer of 1956, Ellington found himself seriously digging the bard. Inspired by his encounters with the Stratford Shakespeare Festival while on tour in Stratford, Ontario, he composed a twelve-part suite titled “Such Sweet Thunder.” The title comes from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, but the work is a lot more complicated than that.

This week, the critically acclaimed suite becomes the soundtrack for a new joint production from Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, Nine Network of Public Media, Jazz St. Louis, and The Big Muddy Dance Company.

Friday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk about the production with Tom Ridgely, executive producer of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, and Gene Dobbs Bradford, president and CEO of Jazz St. Louis.

Related Event

What: Such Sweet Thunder

When: October 3, 4 and 5 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Public Media Commons in Grand Center (3653 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108)

