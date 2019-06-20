Friday: What All Goes Into Making Sugarfire Smoke House's Award-Winning Barbecue?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Every year, Sauce Magazine puts their critiques of local bars and eateries to the side and lets their readers decide what restaurants and chefs deserve the spotlight.

This year, Sugarfire Smoke House won three Readers’ Choice awards: Favorite Restaurant, Favorite Barbecue and Chef of the Year – which went to Matt Glickert, catering and events chef for Sugarfire 44 in Valley Park, Missouri.

Sugarfire opened six years ago on Olivette and now has 11 franchises in five states.

Glickert will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk with guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network about his award, Sugarfire’s success, statistic on the thousands of pounds of meat the restaurant goes through each month and more.

Sauce Magazine art director Meera Nagarajan will also join the conversation to talk about other notable winners from this year’s Readers’ Choice, and the magazine’s upcoming food tasting Saucy Soiree event at Union Station.

