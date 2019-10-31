 Friday: Why Female Entrepreneurs Flourish In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Friday: Why Female Entrepreneurs Flourish In St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The first-ever STL Startup Week begins November 1, celebrating a growing entrepreneurial scene in a city once better known for beer and brick. An integral part of St. Louis’ startup scene: women. A total of 45.2% of local startups are female-owned. That’s more than any other city in the country.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the startup culture here. Phyllis Ellison, vice president of partnerships and program development for Cortex, will detail efforts made by local organizations such as her own to support women and their businesses.

Also joining the discussion will be Laura Burkemper and Bronwyn Morgan. Burkemper recently founded Wellth Holdings and serves as its CEO. She’s previously worked in strategy and branding for large companies such as Express Scripts and been active with St. Louis University’s Billiken Angels Network, a group of “angel” investors that’s funded numerous local startups. 

Morgan, who is an East St. Louis Native, lives in Atlanta. However, after spending time getting to know St. Louis’ startup scene, she’s in the process of moving the corporate headquarters of her drone-focused startup Xeo Air to downtown St. Louis’ T-Rex incubator.

Related Event

What: STL Startup Week Kickoff Event

When: 9 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019

Where: Innovation Hall at Cortex (4220 Duncan Ave #101, St. Louis, MO 63110)

