 Gardner Says Her Reforms Have Made The City Safer | St. Louis Public Radio

Gardner Says Her Reforms Have Made The City Safer

By 7 minutes ago

The St. Louis prosecutor says changes she’s made in how the circuit attorney’s office fights crime have made the city safer.

“We have to stop having this rhetoric that we’re going to be able to prosecute our way out of this. That simply cannot be our strategy for crime reduction,” Kim Gardner told a friendly crowd Thursday night at a town hall. The system is going to do what it’s going to do, and that’s hurt people. And we have to look at how we stop the cycle of victimization.

Gardner held the meeting to talk about her time in office against a backdrop of criticism for her handling of the prosecution of then-Gov. Eric Greitens. A grand jury recently charged her investigator in the case with perjury and said Gardner knew about the conduct and did not report it to police or correct it. She has denied doing anything improper.

A special prosecutor is now looking in to Gardner’s claims that Greitens’ defense attorneys threatened her and her staff. She didn’t address the controversy Thursday, instead detailing system reforms on her watch.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner makes the case that her reforms have made the city safer at a town hall on Thursday.
Credit Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Gardner said she has expanded the number of people who are eligible for a program that lets defendants avoid a criminal record if they complete requirements like anger management and job training. The diversion program started in 2015, but Gardner has shifted resources to make sure even more people get screened. By the end of 2019, she said, more than 400 people will have successfully completed the program since it started.

Gardner is also putting fewer people behind bars. There are 207 fewer people in the city’s two jails then at the beginning of the year, she said, and the number of people from St. Louis courtrooms sent to Missouri prisons is down 15% since 2016.

The decision to stop prosecuting people who possess fewer than 100 grams of marijuana helped, Gardner said, as did changes she made to the bail process.

“We’re using summonses for low-level, non-violent felonies. We’re using the appropriate conditional release,” she said. “It’s about public safety. It’s not about whether you can pay.”

The city is facing a federal lawsuit for holding inmates simply because they cannot pay.

Data from the St. Louis police department back Gardner’s claims that the city is safer. She took office in 2017, and compared to her first six months, overall crime in the same period this year is down about five percent. Violent crime is also down slightly.

Homicides, however, are at the same place they were in 2017, when the city finished the year with 205 people killed. 

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Kim Gardner
Circuit Attorney
Criminal Justice Reform
Top Stories

Related Content

Gardner Defends Conduct In Case Against Greitens

By Jul 11, 2019
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks to news reporters on July 11, 2019.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says she acted appropriately when her office decided in 2018 to charge former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with a felony.

“I steadfastly maintain that all of my actions were both legal and ethical, pertaining to my investigation or my decision to charge the former governor,” Gardner said Thursday at a news conference where she was surrounded by more than a dozen political and religious supporters. 

St. Louis Prosecutor’s Investigator In Greitens Case Charged With Perjury, Evidence Tampering

By Jun 17, 2019
Booking photo of William Tisaby June 17, 2019
Provided | St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Updated at 4 p.m., June 18 with calls from Gardner's supporters to end the gag order on the case. — A former FBI agent hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to help in the criminal investigation of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is now facing charges himself.

A grand jury indictment made public on Monday charged William Tisaby with seven felony counts, including multiple perjury charges. His conduct during the investigation was a factor in prosecutors dropping the felony invasion of privacy charge against the governor.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner Defends Her Sometimes Rough Relationship With Police

By May 29, 2019
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner takes the oath of office at the Old Courthouse on January 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

When Kim Gardner was running for St. Louis Circuit Attorney, she vowed change “by reforming a broken system.”

After the Michael Brown shooting, voters warmed to her message of rebuilding trust in the criminal justice system. She promised to reduce violent crime in the city. She also promised to increase diversity, to conduct fair and complete investigations in police shootings, reduce racial disparities and increase gun control.

Voters liked what they heard, and Gardner became the first African American woman elected to the city office.

But her nearly two-and-a-half-year tenure has been a roller coaster ride.

New U.S. Attorneys To Bring Federal Weight To St. Louis Safer Streets Cases

By Apr 11, 2019
Missouri Attorney Gerneral Eric Schmitt (left) introduces the newly sworn-in Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys. All five will work on prosecuting crime in St. Louis.
Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that five special assistant U.S. attorneys have been deputized to focus on the prosecution of federal crimes in the St. Louis area.

The newly sworn-in attorneys are a part of Schmitt’s Safer Streets initiative. The program was launched in January with the aim of reducing violent crime across Missouri.

City's newest circuit attorney Gardner takes historic oath in historic courthouse

By Jan 7, 2017
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner takes the oath of office at the Old Courthouse on January 6, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the rotunda of the courthouse where Dred and Harriet Scott sued for their freedom, the first African-American circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis took the oath of office Friday night.

"I'm humbled and honored that you have entrusted me with this responsibility of this very essential office," Kim Gardner told the crowd of more than a hundred at the Old Courthouse in downtown Friday night. "As a community we have a lot of challenges and opportunities to address the criminal justice system. The team at the circuit attorney’s office and I are ready and eager to take on this work for the community."