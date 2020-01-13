 Gardner Sues City, Police Union Alleging Racist Conspiracy Against Her Agenda | St. Louis Public Radio

Gardner Sues City, Police Union Alleging Racist Conspiracy Against Her Agenda

By 1 hour ago
  • St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks to news reporters on July 11, 2019.
    St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, shown here with supporters in 2019, has filed suit against the city and six others alleging a racist conspiracy against her reform agenda.
    File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis’ first black prosecutor, Kim Gardner, has sued the city, its police union and five others for what she calls a racist effort to block her reform agenda.

“Gardner was elected in 2016 on a promise to redress the scourge of historical inequality and rebuild trust in the criminal justice system among communities of color,” reads the lawsuit filed Monday in federal court. “Unfortunately, entrenched interests in St. Louis … have mobilized to thwart these efforts through a broad campaign of collusive conduct” to protect the status quo and remove Gardner from office.

Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson, said the city “vehemently denied what it considers to be meritless allegations levied against it,” and expected to be “fully vindicated” at trial.

Jeff Roorda, a police union official named in the suit, called it “the last act of a desperate woman.”

The suit has its roots in the 2018 prosecution of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. Gardner hired an outside investigator to look into accusations that Greitens took a semi-nude photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair and then transmitted it in a way that it could be accessed by a computer. Gardner later dropped the charge after Greitens’ attorneys raised questions about the conduct of that investigator, William Tisaby. 

The defense team wanted Tisaby to testify. When he refused, a judge ordered Gardner to testify instead, something she said she could not do while also prosecuting the case.

Police investigating perjury allegations against Tisaby asked a second judge in June 2018 to appoint a special prosecutor, a request that Judge Michael Mullen granted. Mullen then named St. Louis attorney Gerard Carmody to that role. Carmody presented the case to a grand jury which indicted Tisaby on seven counts of perjury and evidence tampering. Tisaby has pleaded not guilty.

Gardner’s suit points out numerous connections between Carmody, his law firm, Gardner’s opponents in the 2016 election, Greitens’ defense team, and the St. Louis Police Officers Association, which has frequently clashed with Gardner. Gardner accuses the St. Louis police department of delaying investigations into threatening letters she received during the Greitens prosecution.

Defendants “have conspired for the purpose of impeding, hindering, obstructing, or defeating the due course of justice, with the intent to injure Gardner or her property for lawfully enforcing and/or attempting to enforce the rights of all persons within the City of St. Louis to equal protection of the laws,” her attorneys wrote. 

They are seeking monetary damages, and asking a judge to stop the defendants from “violating Gardner’s civil rights.” 

Carmody, the special prosecutor, declined to comment. He is named in the suit — along with his daughter Ryann and son Patrick, who have worked on the case against Tisaby. Charles Lane, the seventh individual sued, is a former police officer who challenged Gardner’s authority to pay for outside attorneys using city money.

The lawsuit lists just one instance in which Gardner was unable to achieve something because of the actions of the defendants. But Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for Gardner, said the legal battles over the Greitens prosecution had taken a lot of time and effort.

Roy Austin, one of eight attorneys listed in federal court papers, said the advocacy group Mothers Against Police Brutality was covering the cost of litigation. The group did not return a phone call or an email for comment.

Loading...

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Kim Gardner
William Tisaby
Jeff Roorda
Gerard Carmody
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis Prosecutor’s Investigator In Greitens Case Charged With Perjury, Evidence Tampering

By Jun 17, 2019
Booking photo of William Tisaby June 17, 2019
Provided | St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Updated at 4 p.m., June 18 with calls from Gardner's supporters to end the gag order on the case. — A former FBI agent hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to help in the criminal investigation of then-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is now facing charges himself.

A grand jury indictment made public on Monday charged William Tisaby with seven felony counts, including multiple perjury charges. His conduct during the investigation was a factor in prosecutors dropping the felony invasion of privacy charge against the governor.

Special prosecutor appointed in William Tisaby investigation

By Jun 29, 2018
Gerard Carmody has been named a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of perjury associated with the prosecution of the Eric Greitens criminal case.
Carmody MacDonald

A St. Louis judge on Friday named a local attorney to oversee the investigation into a former FBI agent who worked with prosecutors on the Eric Greitens case.

Judge Michael Mullen agreed with the city that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had a conflict of interest when it came to the agent, William Tisaby, and appointed a special prosecutor. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating allegations that Tisaby lied under oath, and Gardner is a potential witness.

Greitens attorney on special prosecutor appointment: Fresh "set of eyes" is a good thing

By May 22, 2018
Rep. Stacey Newman (left) and St. Louis circuit attorney Jennifer Joyce (center) listen to Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker as Baker announces her support for Newman's legislation on February 29, 2016.
File photo I Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

An attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens believes a special prosecutor won’t end up charging the GOP chief executive with any crimes.

This comes as Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has latitude to look beyond whether Greitens took a semi-nude photo of a woman he had an affair with, without her consent.

St. Louis police chief contradicts circuit attorney’s claims on ‘exclusion list’

By Aug 31, 2018
File photo | Alex Heuer | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated September 1 at 4:25 p.m. with response from Gardner — The St. Louis chief of police says none of his department’s leadership was involved in developing a list of officers who will no longer be allowed to bring cases to court, contradicting claims of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

“There is no indication that the list was properly vetted,” Chief John Hayden said in a statement released Saturday.” This list is an unnecessary overreach which would be better handled on a case-by-case basis.”