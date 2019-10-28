 Get To Know Board Of Freeholders Member, Business Owner Jason Wilson | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Get To Know Board Of Freeholders Member, Business Owner Jason Wilson

By Oct 28, 2019

Jason Wilson is the owner and chief executive officer of Northwest Coffee Roasting Company.
Credit EMILY WOODBURY | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

Better Together was supposed to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County through a statewide initiative, but backers withdrew their proposal last spring after facing a major backlash.

In its place, the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis developed a plan to put together a Board of Freeholders. The Board of Freeholders will have representation from both city and county, and special powers under the state constitution. Members can draft a plan to merge the city and county or drop the idea altogether. 

The St. Louis County Council signed off on most of County Executive Sam Page’s picks for the board. But at the city level, appointments have stalled, even though the deadline to get the full board appointed has already passed. 

Tuesday on St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske spoke with St. Louis Public Radio correspondent Rachel Lippmann about what this means for the process and what may come next.

She also met with one of the county-appointed Board of Freeholders members, Jason Wilson, who is also the owner and chief executive officer of Northwest Coffee Roasting Company and treasurer on the Clayton Board of Education.

"This is the type of thing that I always wanted to be a part of. I grew up in St. Louis, so I know how it is, I know how hard it can be," said Wilson. "I really want to see north St. Louis city have an opportunity to reduce its crime, create some jobs over there, create a middle class that can be a participant in our local economy."

Learn more about Wilson's expectations for the role and hear Fenske's conversation with Lippmann about the Board of Freeholders process:

St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Board of Freeholders
Board of Aldermen
St. Louis County Council
Mayor Lyda Krewson
City Politics
STLPR Talk Shows
Better Together

