Gov. Parson Calls For More K-12, Public Safety And Health Funding In State Of The State

Gov. Mike Parson highlighted public safety, behavioral health services, transportation and job training as priorities in Missouri’s spending plan for the budget cycle that starts July 1.

He spoke about these programs in his annual state of the state address Wednesday — and also touted much of what he considers successes of his first 18 months in office.

“The state of our state is strong, and by working together, we will be even better prepared for the future,” Parson said.

Parson took partial credit for Missouri’s dropping unemployment rate and stronger economy in his speech. He said that several companies, including Bayer in the St. Louis area, are adding jobs to the state. He also touted the relocation of federal agencies to the Kansas City area.

He mentioned General Motors investment in its plant in Wentzville, though some lawmakers have questioned whether the company will actually add any jobs at that location. The state gave $50 million worth of tax breaks to entice General Motors to stay and enhance operations at the plant.

Parson also addressed the issue of gun violence in St. Louis, Kansas City and elsewhere this past year. At least one of his guests who attended the speech was a survivor of gun violence.

But he didn’t say he would back any gun restrictions and he highlighted the fact that he was a gun rights supporter during his speech. Parson had said several weeks ago, in a joint appearance with Missouri mayors, that he would back modest gun restrictions. — but he appears to be backing off that commitment. Can we say this?

“As a lifetime member of the NRA, I have never, ever wavered in my support for the second amendment,” he said during the speech.

Parson is proposing to devote about $1 million more to witness protection programs as well as a boost in mental health services to combat gun violence. He wants to put over $50 million more toward behavioral health services than was allocated this year, according to budget documents Parson’s office provided.

Parson also took credit for $87 million in savings in the Medicaid program, though his budget staff is anticipating a $600 million increase in the Medicaid program in the next budget cycle. Parson’s own officials said they expect Medicaid’s budget to go from $11.1 billion in the current fiscal year to $11.7 billion in the next fiscal year.

Parson also said he wants to eliminate the developmental disabilities services wait list, which will cost $22 million. The governor also wants to provide about $10 million more dollars to K-12 schools than last year. This money would come from a mix of state and federal funding.

He is also attempting to address a backlog of payments to local jails, including those in St. Louis and St. Louis County. He wants to pay off $22 million of the over $30 million that is owed to local law enforcement for holding people convicted of crimes.



Parson is also continuing to put more money into workforce development programs. While he focused on adults last year, the programs he wants to fund this year would benefit high school students. Among other initiatives, he wants to increase online class opportunities for secondary school students, including those who are home-schooled.

“We need to move away from not having a college degree being a stigma,” the governor said.

Parson said in his speech that he was committed to increasing teacher pay, though he stopped short of committing more state dollars toward teacher wages. He said he would work with local governments, like school boards, to try to find more funding to pay teachers more.

Parson touted the way he has reorganized state government. He highlighted the consolidation of prison facilities, which he said will result in savings. He also talked about a pay raise he gave to state workers in the current budget cycle.

For the upcoming budget cycle, Parson would like to continue to increase state worker pay. He’s proposing a 2% pay increase for state employees, which would cost the state $26.2 million. He’s also trying to implement a “performance incentive” bonus for state workers as well.

Parson faces his first statewide election for governor in November. He assumed Missouri’s top office 18 months ago when Eric Greitens resigned amid scandal. State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, is running against him.

In an official response to Parson’s speech, Galloway focused on the state’s dramatic drop in Medicaid recipients during Parson’s tenure. She accused the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature of ignoring the problem.

Well over 100,000 people have been dropped from Missouri’s Medicaid program over the past several months, though spending in the program continues to go up. Most of the people that have lost their state-sponsored health insurance are children.

Republican lawmakers have said the drop is, in part, because of an improving economy and people choosing not to enroll their children in Medicaid any longer because of a recent change in a federal law.

Democrats, including Galloway, have said the state is being too aggressive about kicking people off of Medicaid, and that children who do qualify for the program are losing their health insurance as a result. Some families have said they didn’t know their children had been removed from Medicaid — until they had a reason to take a son or daughter to the doctor.

“Governor Parson must act and restore coverage for every eligible child in Missouri,” Galloway said.

Galloway’s response video to Parson’s speech — which looks and feels like a political campaign ad — featured Dierdre Wortham, of north St. Louis, who says she was surprised when her son Aidan was dropped from the Medicaid program.

She did not find out her son had been kicked out of Medicaid until he arrived at a therapy appointment and the therapist’s office informed the family he didn’t have health insurance.

