Gov. Parson Calls For More K-12, Public Safety, Health Funding In State Of The State

Gov. Mike Parson highlighted public safety, behavioral health services, K-12 schools, transportation and job training as priorities in Missouri’s spending plan for the budget cycle that starts July 1.

He spoke about these programs in his annual State of the State address Wednesday.

“Together, we can set the stage for greatness for Missouri and our future generations,” Parson said.

Parson wants to eliminate the developmental disabilities services wait list, which will cost $22 million. He also would like to put an additional $49 million toward behavioral health services. The governor also wants to provide about $10 million more to K-12 schools than last year.

Parson plans to allocate an additional $1 million toward training for K-12 safety and an additional $1 million toward witness protection programs. He is also attempting to address a backlog of payments to local jails, including those in St. Louis and St. Louis County. He wants to pay off $22 million of the over $30 million that is owed to local law enforcement for holding people convicted of crimes.

He’s also continuing to put more money into workforce development programs. While he focused on adults last year, the programs he wants to fund this year would benefit high school students.

Parson faces his first statewide election for governor in November. He assumed Missouri’s top office 18 months ago when Eric Greitens resigned amid scandal. State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, is running against him.

In an official response to Parson’s speech, Galloway focused on the state’s dramatic drop in Medicaid recipients during Parson’s tenure. She accused the governor and Republican-controlled Legislature of ignoring the problem.

Well over 100,000 people have been dropped from Missouri’s Medicaid program over the past several months. Most of the people that have lost their state-sponsored health insurance are children.

Republican lawmakers have said the drop is, in part, because of an improving economy and people choosing not to enroll their children in Medicaid any longer because of a recent change in a federal law.

Democrats, including Galloway, have said the state is being too aggressive about kicking people off of Medicaid, and that children who do qualify for the program are losing their health insurance as a result. Some families have said they didn’t know their children had been removed from Medicaid — until they had a reason to take a son or daughter to the doctor.

“Gov. Parson must act and restore coverage for every eligible child in Missouri,” Galloway said.

Galloway’s response video to Parson’s speech — which looks and feels like a political campaign ad — featured Dierdre Wortham, of north St. Louis, who says she was surprised when her son Aidan was dropped from the Medicaid program. She did not find out her son had been kicked out of Medicaid until he arrived at a therapy appointment and the therapist’s office informed the family he didn’t have health insurance.

Read: Gov. Parson's speech transcript:

