Gov. Parson To Drop All Of Missouri's Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week

This is a developing story that will be updated

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he will drop all coronavirus restrictions statewide beginning on Tuesday. Missouri is ready to take the next step forward,” Parson said.

Local officials can still impose their own restrictions.

Parson said all the requirements for reopening have been met. They include testing, having enough hospital capacity and protective equipment.

