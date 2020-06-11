 Gov. Parson To Drop All Of Missouri's Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week | St. Louis Public Radio

Gov. Parson To Drop All Of Missouri's Coronavirus Restrictions Next Week

By STLPR staff 22 minutes ago
  • Parson at briefing on Wednesday, May 5, 2020
    Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will lift all restrictions in the state spurred by the coronavirus outbreak.
    File photo| Jaclyn Driscoll | St. Louis Public Radio

This is a developing story that will be updated

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he will drop all coronavirus restrictions statewide beginning on Tuesday. Missouri is ready to take the next step forward,” Parson said.

Local officials can still impose their own restrictions.

Parson said all the requirements for reopening have been met. They include testing, having enough hospital capacity and protective equipment.

