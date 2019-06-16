 Grocery, Takeout Across From Crown Candy Set To Open After Unexpected Delays | St. Louis Public Radio

Grocery, Takeout Across From Crown Candy Set To Open After Unexpected Delays

By 9 minutes ago
  • The restaurant contest provided two years free rent, along with a nearly finished 4,464-square-foot space equipped with walk-in freezers, food-prep areas and a ventilation system.
    The restaurant contest provided two years free rent, along with a nearly finished 4,464-square-foot space equipped with walk-in freezers, food-prep areas and a ventilation system.
    Provided | Good Life Growing

A St. Louis urban farming operation is getting ready to open a grocery store and takeout place across from Crown Candy Kitchen later this month, nearly two years after winning a startup contest.

In August 2017, Good Life Growing won the competition with an idea to offer locally grown produce and takeout meals at a new enterprise, Old North Provisions.

But construction and marketing challenges delayed the opening at 2720 N. 14th St., now planned for late June. The experience has been more complicated than the “if you build it, they will come” mindset that many contestants had, according to co-founder James Forbes.

“Everyone in the contest just thought, 'Oh, you can ride the coattails of Crown Candy and the coming NGA [National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency],'” Forbes said. “We're starting to realize that you have to build it, promote it, educate everyone — and then they'll come.”

'Our Big Game Plan'

The contest offered a nearly finished 4,464-square-foot space equipped with walk-in freezers, food-prep areas and ventilation system.

But getting the building up to code has proven difficult, Forbes said. The business has had to spend several thousand dollars of its own money to address electrical, plumbing and other building issues, he said.

NGA won’t start major construction until next year, and area foot traffic is light. Old North Provisions co-owners and employees have handed out hundreds of flyers in the neighborhood, hoping to drum up future business. They’ve also offered chess games, movie nights and other community events in the the space to help promote the business.

Co-owner James Forbes said the lease on the Old North space began in January 2018, five months after Good Life Growing won the contest, so the group has free rent through this coming January.
Credit Provided | Good Life Growing

“That’s our big game plan ... to host so many free-to-the-public events that more people show up for the events and say, ‘Oh, hey, they’re selling groceries here, too; I’ll buy some,’” Forbes said.

Forbes and three co-founders — Matt Stoyanov, James Hillis and Robert Forbes — grow kale, tomatoes and other vegetables in nearly two dozen urban gardens in north St. Louis. They also grow food using methods that don’t rely on soil, such as hydroponic environments that only use water.

But many in the area are used to getting their groceries in what has traditionally been a food desert.

“So it’s trying to identify what we could do to differentiate ourselves from the gas stations and dollar stores,” he said.

Old North Provisions will participate in a statewide program called Double Up, which provides extra fruits and vegetables to people with EBT cards, or food stamps.

Forbes is optimistic the operation will be successful.

“We know that there are a lot of people who are eager to support us,” Forbes said.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
restaurant contest
Old North
North St. Louis
Good Life Growing
Top Stories

Related Content

Winner of free Old North restaurant space to promote local greens and neighborhood gardening

By Aug 23, 2017
Good Life Growing operates 20 "hoop houses," which are a kind of greenhouse.
File photo | Provided | James Forbes

An urban farming nonprofit is the winner of a competition for a free restaurant space in St. Louis’ Old North area.

James Forbes and his partners at Good Life Growing will open Old North Provisions, a restaurant, grocery store and co-op at 2720 N. 14th St.

They’ll offer their own and other local produce on store shelves, a buffet line and take-out packages. Forbes said his operation will provide an alternative to neighboring Crown Candy Kitchen, known for its ice cream and hearty sandwiches.

Close call in St. Louis' free restaurant contest expands list of finalists from three to four

By Jul 26, 2017
File photo: Customers line up outside Crown Candy Kitchen, which sits across from 2720 N. 14th Street. (June 5, 2017)
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Contestants in the Fantasy Food Fare competition have been sweating it out in overtime to see who would make the final-three list for a free restaurant space in St. Louis' Old North neighborhood.

The list was set to be released on Tuesday. But Nos. 3 and 4 were too close to call. Finally, Wednesday night, the six judges decided to the only thing to do was expand the list to four finalists for the 2720 N. 14th St. location, across from Crown Candy Kitchen.