Groups launch effort to limit legislative changes of voter-approved initiatives

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, April 13, 2011 - The Humane Society of the United States has joined a coalition aimed at ensuring that no future ballot initiative approved by Missouri voters runs into the legislative buzz saw now carving up Proposition B, which imposed more restrictions on dog breeders.

On Tuesday, the coalition -- the Voter Protection Alliance -- submitted to the Missouri secretary of state a proposed initiative petition calling for a constitutional amendment that would require that 75 percent of the state House and state Senate would have to approve any changes in ballot initiatives approved by voters. Otherwise, it would take another statewide vote.

The coalition hopes to get its proposal on the 2012 ballot -- and, in the meantime, perhaps prompt some Missouri legislators to reconsider their actions to water down or eliminate Proposition B as well as other voter-approved initiatives on Missouri's minimum wage and energy.

National Humane Society president Wayne Pacelle said that the Missouri proposal is modeled after several other states that already restrict legislators' ability to overturn or revise petitions winning voter approval.

He pointed to Arizona and Michigan, which already require 75 percent of legislators to make any changes in ballot initiatives. Arkansas and Nebraska require a two-thirds majority, Pacelle said.

Once the Missouri coalition's initiative petition wording is approved by the secretary of state, the coalition will need to collect by May 2012 signatures from roughly 147,000 to almost 160,000 registered voters, in total, from at least six of the state's nine congressional districts. The number of signatures depends on which six districts are selected.

Pacelle said in a statement that the effort isn't just about Proposition B, which was narrowly approved by Missouri voters last fall after a campaign largely financed by his group.

"There's a lot more at stake here than just animal protection concerns," he said. "In addition to working to overturn Prop B, state lawmakers are also attempting to undo citizen-approved measures dealing with the minimum wage and clean energy. According to seasoned political observers, no state legislature in the nation has been more aggressive in overturning citizen initiatives than Missouri's legislature."

Pacelle didn't mention the best-known change, which came in 2003 when the General Assembly approved a measure allowing most Missouri adults to carry concealed weapons. That overturned an initiative petition banning such weapons that was narrowly approved statewide in 1999.

Pacelle did observe that most initiative petitions in Missouri and other states are prompted by the resistance of legislators to act on a particular issue.

"The initiative is a default option when lawmakers refuse to enact popular reforms," he said. "Animal protection groups used the process to outlaw cockfighting in Missouri 1998 and then to crack down on puppy mills in 2010, precisely because lawmakers blocked these sensible reforms year after year. Other causes and interest groups have often had to use the initiative process when special interests held too much sway with lawmakers and refused to enact modest changes in the law."

The new initiative petition effort is supported by state Rep. Scott Sifton, D-Affton, who has introduced a similar measure in the legislature. "The time has come for the Missouri Constitution to protect the will of the voters," he said.