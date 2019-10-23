Haitian-American Writer Edwidge Danticat To Receive 2019 St. Louis Literary Award

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Haitian-American writer Edwidge Danticat is the recipient of the 2019 St. Louis Literary Award. It’s given by the St. Louis University Library Associates.

Danticat has won numerous awards for her writing. She’s been a finalist in both fiction and nonfiction for the National Book Award and has won a National Book Critics Circle Award and a MacArthur “Genius Grant.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Danticat.

Danticat’s family memoir, “Brother, I’m Dying,” is St. Louis University’s common read, a book that all incoming students are tasked with reading and discussing in small groups.

Related Event

What: Edwidge Danticat Awarded 2019 St. Louis Literary Award

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

Where: The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

More information

Have a question or comment for Edwidge Danticat? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.