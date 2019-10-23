 Haitian-American Writer Edwidge Danticat To Receive 2019 St. Louis Literary Award | St. Louis Public Radio
Haitian-American Writer Edwidge Danticat To Receive 2019 St. Louis Literary Award

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Haitian-American writer Edwidge Danticat is the recipient of the 2019 St. Louis Literary Award. It’s given by the St. Louis University Library Associates. 

Danticat has won numerous awards for her writing. She’s been a finalist in both fiction and nonfiction for the National Book Award and has won a National Book Critics Circle Award and a MacArthur “Genius Grant.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Danticat.

Danticat’s family memoir, “Brother, I’m Dying,” is St. Louis University’s common read, a book that all incoming students are tasked with reading and discussing in small groups.

What: Edwidge Danticat Awarded 2019 St. Louis Literary Award
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
Where: The Sheldon Concert Hall, 3648 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108
Have a question or comment for Edwidge Danticat? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.orgor share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

