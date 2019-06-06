 Hawley Seeks To Bar YouTube From Recommending Videos Featuring Minors | St. Louis Public Radio

Hawley Seeks To Bar YouTube From Recommending Videos Featuring Minors

By 11 minutes ago
  • Attorney General Josh Hawley speaks during Thursday's televised senatorial debate. Oct. 2018.
    U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is filing legislation aimed at stopping websites like YouTube of recommending videos of minors.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is taking aim at YouTube after The New York Times reported it was recommending videos of minors to users who watch sexually suggestive content.

The GOP senator wants to ban video-sharing services like YouTube from queuing up videos of minors to users — which he said would “place children’s safety over profits and pedophiles.”

The Times reported how YouTube’s algorithm can recommend home videos of children to users who watched other clips of prepubescent, partially clothed children. Hawley’s office said in a statement that such an arrangement is especially problematic since some videos are posted by children themselves — leaving them vulnerable to being manipulated by pedophiles into posting suggestive videos.

Hawley is planning to introduce legislation barring video-hosting services from recommending videos that feature minors. Those videos could still appear in search results and would exempt things like prime-time talent shows.

“Every parent in America should be appalled that YouTube is pushing videos of their children to pedophiles,” Hawley said. “It’s equally outrageous that YouTube refuses to take the most effective step necessary to fix the issue. I’m proud to announce this legislation to force YouTube to do the right thing and place children’s safety over profits and pedophiles.”

In response to the New York Times article, YouTube released a statement about how it’s curtailed the ability for minors to shoot live videos — and limited recommendations of “videos featuring minors in risky situations.”

“The vast majority of videos featuring minors on YouTube, including those referenced in recent news reports, do not violate our policies and are innocently posted — a family creator providing educational tips, or a parent sharing a proud moment,” said YouTube’s unsigned statement. “But when it comes to kids, we take an extra cautious approach towards our enforcement and we’re always making improvements to our protections.”

YouTube told The New York Times it would not stop recommending videos of minors altogether “because recommendations are the biggest traffic driver, removing them would hurt ‘creators’ who rely on those clicks.”

This is the latest instance where Hawley has sought legislative action against big technology companies. He recently introduced legislation that would allow internet users to opt out of being tracked by websites.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Josh Hawley
Top Stories
YouTube

Related Content

Politically Speaking: As Greitens court back-and-forth continues, Republicans feel political heat

By , & Mar 23, 2018
An email sent to St. Louis Public Radio about a now-scuttled soccer stadium prompted Attorney General Josh Hawley to once again look into Gov. Eric Greitens’ social media policies. Jan. 2017
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, Jo Mannies and Rachel Lippmann round up this week’s legal and political news surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

This week’s episode zeroes in on how Greitens’ political plight is weighing on other political figures — including Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Missouri Republicans believe tax cuts are turning the tide

By Feb 5, 2018
Most of Missouri's Republican statewide officials join state party chairman Todd Graves, left, during forum at state Lincoln Days festivities, held Feb. 3, 2018 in Kansas City.
Jo Mannies/St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Feb. 5 at 3:55 p.m. with "St. Louis on the Air" segment – KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With federal tax cuts leading the way, some top Missouri Republicans predict they’re on a path to a stronger election-year showing than many critics have predicted.

“I expect it to be a good year for Republicans in Missouri, “ said U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who hosted Saturday’s breakfast at the state Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Days festivities, held this year in downtown Kansas City.

“It seemed like when the tax bill passed in December, it was almost like a light switch flipped on,” Blunt explained.

Hawley Wants To Institute An Internet Do Not Track List For Personal Data

By May 20, 2019
Missouri Attorney General and senatorial candidate Josh Hawley speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Chesterfield on Oct. 29, 2018.
File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation that would allow internet users to effectively opt out of having certain data shared with websites.

It’s the GOP senator’s latest salvo in his advocacy against large technology companies, a posture that’s brought Hawley national praise and criticism.

Environmentalists Oppose Hawley’s Bill To Stop Protection of Missouri River Wildlife

By May 22, 2019
Roger Ideker's farm in St. Joseph, Mo. during the 2011 Missouri River flood. Ideker is the lead plaintiff in the suit against the corps.
Ideker Farms

U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt want the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop focusing on protecting wildlife in the Missouri River and instead focus on flood control and navigation, a move that environmentalists are calling misguided.

In 2004, the Corps of Engineers changed its management strategy for the Missouri River to protect two endangered species of birds and one fish, the pallid sturgeon. However, landowners near the river have alleged that prioritizing wildlife over flood protection has caused them extensive property damage from major floods.

Politically Speaking: Josh Hawley On His First Few Months In The U.S. Senate

By Apr 11, 2019
Saturday marks the 100th day that U.S Sen. Josh Hawley has been in the United States Senate.
Courtesy of U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office

On the latest edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum spoke with U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley about his first few months in the U.S. Senate.

The Republican senator was elected to a six-year term last November. Saturday will mark his 100th day in office, which has been jam-packed with some big debates over President Donald Trump’s agenda and administration.