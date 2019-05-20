 Hawley Wants To Institute An Internet Do Not Track List For Personal Data | St. Louis Public Radio

Hawley Wants To Institute An Internet Do Not Track List For Personal Data

By 13 hours ago
  • Missouri Attorney General and senatorial candidate Josh Hawley speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Chesterfield on Oct. 29, 2018.
    U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced legislation to allow people to opt out of companies tracking them on the internet.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation that would allow internet users to effectively opt out of having certain data shared with websites.

It’s the GOP senator’s latest salvo in his advocacy against large technology companies, a posture that’s brought Hawley national praise and criticism.

Hawley announced Monday he’s introducing what he calls the “Do Not Track” list. The bill would block online companies from collecting data “beyond what is indispensable to the companies’ online services.” It also bars a website from transferring data to other companies when a user activates Do Not Track unless “the first company is an intended intermediary.”

If Hawley’s bill passes, it would require companies to disclose users’ rights. And it would impose penalties for companies that run afoul of any of the measure’s provisions. Users could sign up for the list either on a web browser or through an application.  

Hawley said in a statement that “big tech companies collect incredible amounts of deeply personal, private data from people without giving them the option to meaningfully consent.”

“The American people didn't sign up for this, so I'm introducing this legislation to finally give them control over their personal information online,” Hawley said.

Since being sworn into office earlier in the year, Hawley has spoken out against big technology companies like Google and Facebook. He recently proposed legislation aimed at banning so-called loot boxes, which video game users buy to obtain a randomized item or advantage. Hawley and other critics contend that practice exposes minors to gambling.

And he also called for a third-party audit of Twitter after an account promoting the film “Unplanned” was suspended.

Loading...

During his appearance on Politically Speaking last month, Hawley said he was taking a hard-edged posture toward technology companies because “they’re doing incredibly creepy things, they’re being dishonest about it and it’s hurting Missouri families.”

“These companies are the biggest, most powerful companies in the world — maybe in the history of the world,” Hawley said. “Because they collect more personal, private, confidential information on us than anybody ever.”

Members of both political parties have raised concerns about how technology companies track the behavior of internet users. Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan, questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg why his company was tracking people who didn’t even have an account on the social media site.

But Hawley’s advocacy hasn’t been universally well received. The Hill reported last month that conservative groups, including Americans for Prosperity, were pushing back at what they saw as government intrusion into free speech and private businesses.

Asked last month if his views on technology companies chafed with long-held GOP views against business regulation, Hawley replied: “I’m all for the free market. But the free market depends on free and fair competition.”

“And my worry is that is not what we have now,” Hawley said. “We have these companies that have grown so huge that they’re exerting monopoly power, market concentration. And they’re using that to extract this information without telling us. They’re not really giving us any options. They’re getting rich off it.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Josh Hawley
Google
Facebook
Top Stories
Video Games

Related Content

St. Louis company fires woman caught on viral video blocking black man from his downtown loft

By St. Louis American Oct 15, 2018
This screen grab from the viral video shows the woman who tried to stop her neighbor from entering the apartment building where they both live on Oct. 12, 2018.
D'Arreion Toles via Facebook

Updated at 1:30 p.m. to include the name of the woman and her response.

The woman seen by millions attempting to block a black man from entering the apartment building where they both reside has been terminated from her position as property manager at Tribeca-STL.

Since identified as Hilary Thornton, the woman is seen on the video trying to block D’Arreion Toles from entering the Elder Shirt Lofts building where they both reside. 

Durbin urges Facebook to adopt safeguards to protect human rights

By Robert Koenig Feb 11, 2011

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Feb. 11, 2011 - WASHINGTON - With dissidents in Egypt and other repressive regimes increasingly using Facebook and other internet tools to spread the word about their gatherings and causes, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says the social networking firms need to do more to protect the rights of such activists.

Durbin, D-Ill., who chairs a Senate panel on human rights and the law, is urging Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to take "immediate and tangible steps" to help insulate human rights activists from being identified and investigated by government probes.

Does the government have the right to see encrypted internet messages?

By Kraig Koch Oct 4, 2010

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon, Oct. 4, 2010 - The Obama administration is in the process of drafting new legislation that would broaden the reach of the federal government's eavesdropping capabilities to include encrypted messages delivered over the Internet.

Under the prospective legislation, as reported in the New York Times, all online communication services would be required to provide back doors to their services, which would allow them to comply if served with a wiretap order. Affected services would include social networking websites like Facebook, encrypted email providers such as BlackBerry and "peer-to-peer" services like Skype.