Health Care Workers, Youth At Center Of 9th Day Of Protests In St. Louis

  • A teen-led march stops to take a knee, blocking the intersection of Clayton and Bopp roads in St. Louis County. The march was among the dozens of demonstrations held in the St. Louis region protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. 6/5
    A teen-led march stops to take a knee, blocking the intersection of Clayton and Bopp roads in St. Louis County. The march was among the dozens of demonstrations held in the St. Louis region protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Hundreds of health care workers lined sidewalks in St. Louis, and teens lead a march through Frontenac, Ladue and Town and Country in the ninth consecutive day of protests in the region.

Images and videos posted to social media showed doctors, nurses and other medical staff standing outside the Washington University Medical Campus with signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. The demonstration around noon was part of a nationwide protest known as #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives.

Some outside the city’s largest medical center took a knee for nine minutes, a reference to the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd. His death at the hands of police, caught on video last week, has sparked unrest across the country and galvanized a movement fighting racism and police violence against African Americans. 

By Friday afternoon, a youth march traveled for miles along Clayton Road, through some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. 

Recent Ladue High School graduate Victoria Neal told the crowd that she organized the march there because the people who live in those neighborhoods have the money and power to lobby for change. 

“This doesn’t look like apathy,” she said of the crowd, which overflowed intersections and is among the youngest protest gatherings in the region. 

“Say his name — George Floyd,” they chanted. 

Victoria Neal (second from left) organized the youth march. Neal graduated from Ladue High School this year.
Credit Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Marchers began in front of Plaza Frontenac on South Lindbergh Road and said they planned to walk more than nine miles, round trip. People handed out bottles of water along the route and an ambulance from the Brentwood Fire Department followed behind the crowd. 

More protests are planned for Friday evening in the St. Louis region, including in St. Charles, Ferguson, St. Peters and the Grove entertainment district in St. Louis.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

