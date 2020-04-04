 Here’s Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area | St. Louis Public Radio

Here’s Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

  • Nurses greet a patient in their car to be tested for the COVID-19 at the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Saturday morning. Missouri has four known cases of the new coronavirus virus as of Friday evening. 3/14/20
    Nurses greet a patient in their car to be tested for the COVID-19 at the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield in April.
    Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.

To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory. 

Tests are in limited supply, so health care workers are reserving them for people with coronavirus symptoms, including a cough or fever. The majority of these testing sites are not open to walk-in patients. 

Testing is prioritized for:

  • Hospitalized patients showing COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Residents of retirement homes and other “congregate living facilities” that house individuals over 65 or people with chronic medical conditions. 
  • Any person who developed COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of contact with someone who has either a confirmed or pending lab test.

Below is a map of coronavirus test sites in the St. Louis region. If a new one opens that you don’t see on our map, let us know at feedback@stlpublicradio.org.  

Loading...

Testing sites in the region:

  • Affinia Healthcare — 1717 Biddle St., St. Louis
  • BJC HealthCare Christian Hospital — 11133 Dunn Road, St. Louis
  • BJC HealthCare — 4353 Clayton Ave., St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital — 2345 Dougherty Ferry, St. Louis
  • Mercy Virtual Care Center — 15740 S Outer Forty Road, Chesterfield
  • SSM St. Joseph Hospital- Lake St. Louis — 100 Medical Plaza, Lake St. Louis
  • SSM St. Joseph Hospital St. Charles — 300 1st Capitol Drive, St Charles
  • Memorial Hospital — 4000 N. Illinois St., Swansea
  • Mercy Hospital Washington — 6 Fairgrounds Road, Washington
  • Phelps Health — 1000 W 10th St., Rolla

