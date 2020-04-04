Here’s Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.
To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory.
Tests are in limited supply, so health care workers are reserving them for people with coronavirus symptoms, including a cough or fever. The majority of these testing sites are not open to walk-in patients.
Testing is prioritized for:
- Hospitalized patients showing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Residents of retirement homes and other “congregate living facilities” that house individuals over 65 or people with chronic medical conditions.
- Any person who developed COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of contact with someone who has either a confirmed or pending lab test.
Below is a map of coronavirus test sites in the St. Louis region. If a new one opens that you don’t see on our map, let us know at feedback@stlpublicradio.org.
- Affinia Healthcare — 1717 Biddle St., St. Louis
- BJC HealthCare Christian Hospital — 11133 Dunn Road, St. Louis
- BJC HealthCare — 4353 Clayton Ave., St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital — 2345 Dougherty Ferry, St. Louis
- Mercy Virtual Care Center — 15740 S Outer Forty Road, Chesterfield
- SSM St. Joseph Hospital- Lake St. Louis — 100 Medical Plaza, Lake St. Louis
- SSM St. Joseph Hospital St. Charles — 300 1st Capitol Drive, St Charles
- Memorial Hospital — 4000 N. Illinois St., Swansea
- Mercy Hospital Washington — 6 Fairgrounds Road, Washington
- Phelps Health — 1000 W 10th St., Rolla
