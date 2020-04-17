Here's Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

Updated April 17, with more testing locations
Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.
To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory.
Tests are in limited supply, so health care workers are reserving them for people with coronavirus symptoms, including a cough or fever. The majority of these testing sites are not open to walk-in patients.
Testing is prioritized for:
- Hospitalized patients showing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Residents of retirement homes and other “congregate living facilities” that house individuals over 65 or people with chronic medical conditions.
- Any person who developed COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of contact with someone who has either a confirmed or pending lab test.
Below is a map of coronavirus test sites in the St. Louis region. If a new one opens that you don’t see on our map, let us know at feedback@stlpublicradio.org.
Loading...
- Affinia Healthcare — 1717 Biddle St, St. Louis | 314-833-2777
- Affinia Healthcare — 6763 Page Ave., St. Louis | 314-833-2777
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital — 1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plaza, St. Louis | 314-747-3000
- Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center — 11642 West Florissant Ave., Florissant | 314-627-5404
- BJC HealthCare Christian Hospital — 11133 Dunn Rd. St. Louis | 314-653-5000
- BJC HealthCare — 4353 Clayton Ave., St. Louis | 314-747-8899
- CareSTL Health — 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive | 314-367-5820
- CareSTL Health — 2425 N. Whittier St. | 314-371-3100
- St. Luke's Hospital — 2345 Dougherty Ferry, St. Louis | 314-966-9107
- Mercy Virtual Care Center— 15740 S Outer Forty Rd, Chesterfield | 636-237-4200
- SSM St. Joseph Hospital-Lake St. Louis — 100 Medical Plaza, Lake St. Louis | 636-625-5200
- SSM St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles— 300 1st Capitol Dr, St. Charles | 636-947-5000
- SSM St. Louis University Hospital-South Campus — 1755 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis | 314-256-3880
- Memorial Hospital— 4000 N. Illinois St., Swansea | 314-747-3046
- Mercy Hospital Washington — 6 Fairgrounds Rd., Washington | 636-239-8000
- Phelps Health — 1000 W 10th St, Rolla | 573-458-8899
Additionally, people who see doctors and nurses at the more than two dozen Federally Qualified Health Centers in the St. Louis region can get tested there, but only after a pre-screening call and an appointment. Those centers provide primary health care services to predominantly low-income areas.
