Here's Where You Can Get Tested For Coronavirus In The St. Louis Area

Missouri and Illinois health care providers are ramping up testing capacity in response to COVID-19 projections that the death toll would peak in mid-April.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts the state will be able to test 10,000 people a day by then. The Missouri Health Department said it has the capacity for 2,000 tests a day, not including the capacity of private labs in the state.

To be eligible for a test, you first must be screened by the testing site by phone or online. You cannot bypass the screening, even if a doctor has recommended that you get testing. It is mandatory.

Tests are in limited supply, so health care workers are reserving them for people with coronavirus symptoms, including a cough or fever. The majority of these testing sites are not open to walk-in patients.

Testing is prioritized for:

Hospitalized patients showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Residents of retirement homes and other “congregate living facilities” that house individuals over 65 or people with chronic medical conditions.

Any person who developed COVID-19 symptoms within 14 days of contact with someone who has either a confirmed or pending lab test.

Below is a map of coronavirus test sites in the St. Louis region. If a new one opens that you don’t see on our map, let us know at feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Testing sites in the region:

Additionally, people who see doctors and nurses at the more than two dozen Federally Qualified Health Centers in the St. Louis region can get tested there, but only after a pre-screening call and an appointment. Those centers provide primary health care services to predominantly low-income areas.

