 High-Profile Doctor To Be Planned Parenthood's First Medical Officer | St. Louis Public Radio

High-Profile Doctor To Be Planned Parenthood's First Medical Officer

By 59 minutes ago

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has hired one of its most visible doctors as its first full-time chief medical officer.

Colleen McNicholas, who’s worked as an OB-GYN at the organization’s St. Louis clinic, started her job on July 1. As chief medical officer, she’ll oversee and coordinate medical care at Planned Parenthood clinics across the region.

Planned Parenthood clinics, including the one in St. Louis, have often hired doctors from other institutions such as Washington University for part-time medical director positions. But the time commitment involved made it clear the nonprofit needed a full-time employee, said Cathy Williams, the organization’s acting CEO.

“We felt that as we wanted to expand both our footprint here in Missouri and the offering of our services, we need somebody who’s going to be full time on the staff,” Williams said.

McNicholas also has worked as an assistant professor at Washington University School of Medicine, Williams said. Her experience in academia is important, as Planned Parenthood wants to step up its research on how to better reach patients, particularly in underserved areas and groups.

Despite recognition of the health disparities in our community, we’re having very little progress improving the resources and outcomes for our most disadvantaged spaces,” McNicholas said Tuesday. She cited the state’s high maternal and infant mortality rates and lack of inclusive and specialized care for LGBTQ people.

Planned Parenthood OB-GYN Colleen McNicholas started her role as the region's chief medical officer on July 1.
Credit Durrie Bouscaren / St. Louis Public Radio

“For me, access is the most important health care issue we must address,” she said.

McNicholas has become one of the most vocal doctors at Planned Parenthood since it sued the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for refusing to renew the abortion clinic’s license in May. In the lawsuit, representatives accuse the state of using the regulatory process to decrease access to abortions.

While the announcement comes during the lawsuit, Planned Parenthood has been seeking a chief medical officer for nearly three years, Williams said. But partially because of Missouri’s strict laws governing abortion access, the position has been hard to fill, she said.

In June, Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer ruled Planned Parenthood must first take its case to the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission, which resolves disputes between citizens, organizations and state officials.

The commission had set a hearing for Aug. 1. But on Tuesday, Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi delayed it until late October. On Friday, he granted Planned Parenthood’s request that the abortion clinic keep its license until the commission has decided the dispute.

Follow Sarah on Twitter: @petit_smudge

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
Colleen McNicholas
Planned Parenthood
Top Stories

Related Content

Advocate: Black Women Will Face Greatest Challenge If Planned Parenthood Closes

By Jun 2, 2019
Women protest in downtown St. Louis on May 30, 2019, to influence Missouri Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer's decision on the fate of St. Louis' last abortion clinic.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A local reproductive rights activist says the loss of Missouri's last clinic that provides abortions would be dire for black women.

Pamela Merritt, co-founder of Reproaction and the emcee of the pro-Planned Parenthood rally held on Thursday in downtown St. Louis, said black women will be disportionately impacted if the reproductive health services clinic loses its license to perform abortions.

Abortions Can Continue At St. Louis Planned Parenthood Until At Least August

By Jun 28, 2019
Planned Parenthood supporters walked onto the Eads Bridge to drop banners with a message to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 3:30 p.m. July 1 with "St. Louis on the Air" audio — Access to abortion in Missouri will continue as a state commission prepares to consider a licensing dispute over a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in St. Louis.

On Friday, a state administrative hearing commissioner extended the organization’s license until the Administrative Hearing Commission decides how to resolve Planned Parenthood’s complaint against the state Department of Health and Senior Services. The commission set a hearing for Aug. 1.

A Roe v. Wade challenge could be coming. Will it come from Missouri?

By AVIVA OKESON-HABERMAN & COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN & ANNA LEWIS & CAITLYN ROSEN Feb 25, 2019

With multiple abortion-related bills on the table for the 2019 session, some are raising questions about the possibility of a future legal challenge or an eventual Supreme Court hearing.

“In order to get Roe versus Wade changed, we need to push it further than we’ve pushed it in the past,” Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, said.


St. Louis Planned Parenthood Bucks Abortion Rules As License Renewal Looms

By Jun 20, 2019
Current and former elected officials, including St. Louis Alderman Megan Green, former State Rep. Stacey Newman, St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy and St. Louis Alderman Christine Ingrassia, left to right, joined a rally outside Planned Parenthood
File photo|Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As the deadline nears for the state’s decision on whether to renew the license for Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic, doctors at Planned Parenthood have announced they have stopped following a state rule that, in effect, makes them conduct two pelvic exams before providing the procedure.

The St. Louis clinic had started conducting the exams several weeks ago as part of a corrective plan between the organization and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The plan was put in place after the agency found Planned Parenthood wasn’t in compliance with state rules, which include an initial pelvic exam as part of its 72-hour consent law.