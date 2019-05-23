 High School Students To Get Instruction In A Hot Field — Geospatial Training | St. Louis Public Radio

High School Students To Get Instruction In A Hot Field — Geospatial Training

By 14 minutes ago
  • An aerial view of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at 3200 South 2nd Street, the current headquarters for NGA West.
    The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will serve as one of the collaborators of GatewayGIS through the NGA Partners in Education program.
    NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

A new volunteer program aims at providing local students free science, arts and math education, with a particular emphasis on geospatial technology.

GatewayGIS will tutor K-12 students in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Geospatial technology focuses on the science behind location based services and mapping.

The organization will collaborate with volunteers from local and national agencies and organizations that will teach the specialized topics through classes and seminars.

The program launches Thursday at the Webster University Gateway Campus.

Organizers said the effort will emphasize serving students from low-income communities by introducing them to the technologies and skills needed within the geospatial industry. Geospatial technology focuses on the science behind location based services and mapping.

“It just makes sense if we’re talking about dealing with young people who have not had the resources like others to be able to be marketable in today’s technology,” said GatewayGIS organizer Rosalind Norman.

Norman said the organization is expected to go through a five-year rollout phase. The first year will focus on high school juniors and seniors to prepare them for career opportunities after high school and college. Students from the Clyde C. Miller Career Academy High School will be the first to participate in the program.

“Having education and preparing them so they can be ready for a career opportunity or an entrepreneurial opportunity is very important,” Norman said.

Volunteers from the participating schools and organizations will also lead after school programs and weekend seminars.

Students will also go through extensive training in the classroom utilizing software used by professional agencies such as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

One of the volunteers, Sekhar Prabhakar,of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation St. Louis Area Working Group, said careers in geospatial location based services will only become more important in the future.

“There is going to be a lot of energy that has to be put into this sector and I think this is the perfect time because location based services are gaining so much importance,” Prabhakar said.

Norman said she expects the program to expand to other schools over the next few years. The first seminar will take place Saturday at the National Blues Museum. Classes at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy High School will begin in the fall.

Follow Chad on Twitter @iamcdavis

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Top Stories
NGA
Webster University
STEAM
Geospatial
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Related Content

NGA, SLU Partner To Encourage Student Interest In Geospatial Jobs

By Apr 6, 2019
An artist's rendering of the new $1.75 billion NGA West headquarters in north St. Louis.
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Students from across the region will gather at St. Louis University Monday to explore careers in geospatial technology.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and SLU are co-sponsoring the free one-day conference, which will bring together experts from industry, academia and government. Organizers hope the event will spur student interest in geospatial careers and establish St. Louis as a leader in the field.

A First Look At The New Headquarters Of The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

By Apr 9, 2019
Drawings by a joint venture between McCarthy Building Companies and HITT Contracting show an aerial view of the new western headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in north St. Louis.
Provided | McCarthy-HITT

St. Louis residents are getting their first look at what the new headquarters of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in north St. Louis will look like.

The Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing construction at the 97-acre site, released the drawings for the spy agency’s new campus on Tuesday. The office building, garages, visitors center and security checkpoints are being designed and built by a combined venture of McCarthy Building Companies, which is based in the St. Louis suburb of Rock Hill, and HITT Contracting, which is based in the Washington, D.C. area.

St. Louis transfers land to federal government for new 'transformative' NGA facility

By Dec 13, 2018
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson signs a ceremonial transfer document. 12/13/18
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis has transferred 97 acres of land to the federal government to build a $1.75- billion National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus. The transfer to the U.S. Air Force is part of St. Louis’ deal with the agency, which will establish a new headquarters for the agency in the St. Louis Place neighborhoodin north St. Louis.

Officials who spoke at the transfer ceremony heralded the project as the largest investment ever made in St. Louis. The campus will have 3,100 permanent employees and construction will create 1,500 additional jobs, according to city representatives.