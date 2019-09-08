From His Hometown, Gov. Parson Announces Bid For Second Term





Missouri Governor Mike Parson formally announced Sunday he’s running for a second term as the state's chief executive. This will be the first time he campaigns for that office because he ascended to the post after former governor Eric Greitens resigned last year amid scandal.



In his hometown of Bolivar, Parson officially announced his bid for the 2020 gubernatorial spot in front of a crowd of supporters who had gathered in the local high school.



“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the American dream. If they are willing to work, that dream should never be out of reach for anyone, regardless of what their background is or where they come from. That’s why I feel the call to serve again,” Parson said.



Parson said if elected, he plans to boost the manufacturing sector, create policies to attract more jobs , and ensure that all Missourians have equal opportunity in education and training.



A handful of protesters from the advocacy group Missouri Healthcare for All interrupted Parson’s speech to protest his administration's removal of more than 100,000 people from the state's Medicaid program since the start of 2018.



At least one Republican, state representative Jim Neely, has said he plans to challenge Parson in the 2020 primary election.



State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, has also announced her candidacy for governor.

