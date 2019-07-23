 As His Time In Office Winds Down, Bruce Franks Reflects On Being In The Political Spotlight | St. Louis Public Radio

As His Time In Office Winds Down, Bruce Franks Reflects On Being In The Political Spotlight

By & 1 hour ago
  • State Rep. Bruce Franks answers reporter questions outside City Hall on Sept. 29, 2017.
    State Rep. Bruce Franks answers reporter questions outside City Hall on Sept. 29, 2017.
    File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Bruce Franks is planning to leave office at the end of the month, capping off an unlikely political tenure that placed the Ferguson activist and rapper firmly into the political spotlight.

Once he departs from the General Assembly, Franks will also leave Missouri. He said it’s a necessary move to deal with anxiety and depression exacerbated by a string of tragedies surrounding his friends and family.

Franks announced in May that he was leaving the Missouri House to tend to his mental health. He cited the death of loved ones as major contributors to his depression and anxiety.

He’s planning on officially resigning on July 31, which will allow Gov. Mike Parson to call a special election for the 78th House District.

“I think it hit me that everything I came into the House with, I no longer had,” Franks said. “It hit me that my life is a struggle. I spent so much time trying to help everybody else.”

He went onto say that he fought gun violence every day and helped save lives — but couldn’t save two people close to him.

During an interview in May with St. Louis Public Radio, Franks said he planned to remain active in St. Louis’ political and activism scene. But he said on Monday that he’s instead going to leave the state entirely. 

Franks did not say where he was going, but did add that he’ll be doing some public speaking to promote a documentary about his political career — as well as running an online print shop and honing his craft as a rapper.

He also said he’s found several people to talk in regard to his mental health.

“That’s one thing about mental health,” Franks said. “Although those professionals, they know what they’re doing, that’s what they go to school for — that might not always be the person that you find solace in.”

A shock to the system

House Democrats, including Bruce Franks Jr., raise their hands to speak about the $10-an-hour minimum wage in St. Louis.
Credit File photo I Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Before winning election to the House in 2016, Franks participated in the protest movement that followed Michael Brown’s shooting death in Ferguson. He chose to enter the electoral arena in 2016, when he unseated state Rep. Penny Hubbard. 

The contest was more high profile than most state legislative races in St. Louis. After allegations of absentee-voting irregularities, a judge ordered a new election that Franks won in a landslide. 

While both Republicans and Democrats forged bonds with Franks during his three-year stint in the House, Franks said, “If I knew what I was getting into, I wouldn’t have done it.”

“I’m glad I didn’t know,” Franks said. “Because when I was in it and I was fighting, I was like, ‘I got to be here. I’ve got to be here for the people. I’ve got to be here for every black elected official who came up here and drank the Kool-Aid.’ I’ve got to be the different one that says, ‘No, I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to take this and I’m not going to sell my vote.’ And so yeah, if I had known, I probably wouldn’t have done it.”

Indeed, Franks’ tenure wasn’t without turmoil. He clashed with U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, a St. Louis Democrat who had backed Hubbard in 2016. And he says that many Democrats around St. Louis saw him as competition.

Then earlier this year, Franks had to forcefully deny any impropriety in his work for a St. Louis mentoring program that was the subject of a report by KMOV. Franks said that story initially affected his ability to get money for summer jobs programs during the 2019 session. And he said he was upset that Republican leaders didn’t defend him once the story aired.

He also said the questions about his work time reporting for the mentoring program was affecting his post-legislative job pursuits. Franks stopped participating in the mentoring program in February 2018.

“The decision to leave St. Louis was separate, because it wasn’t initially, ‘Hey, I need to leave St. Louis,’” Franks said. “It did kind of trickle into that because ‘I’m going to look for work here, I’m going to look for work there. I want to do this. I want to do that.’ And some of the jobs I got interviewed for, the first thing they asked me was ‘so we saw this story on KMOV.’ And I’d explain. And after a while they’d say ‘OK, we’ll call you back. You’re amazing. Blah, blah, blah.'

“And then you get that email: ‘Oh, we chose to go another route,’” he added.

Once Parson calls a special election, it will be up to Democratic members of the 78th District Legislative Committee to choose someone to run for Franks’ seat. Potential candidates include 7th Ward Democratic Committeeman Marty Murray and 5th Ward Democratic Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge.

Franks, though, does see some positive movement on the political front. He pointed to the emergence of younger political figures in St. Louis and St. Louis County who are willing to assertively challenge the status quo — such as state Reps. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, and Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale.

“We’ve got all these young folks who get it. Right? And that’s what’s big,” Franks said. “Because five years ago, we didn’t get it. We had a few young ones, but not like us in my opinion. There was an older generation. And even the younger ones kind of were willing to kiss the ring. And we’re like ‘the hell with your ring.’ You can take that elsewhere. And that’s how it needs to be — when you don’t pass the baton, we need to snatch it.”

Franks’ interview on St. Louis on the Air will air next week.

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Sarah Fenske on Twitter: @SarahFenkse

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Bruce Franks
Top Stories
2019 General Assembly
Missouri General Assembly
St. Louis on the Air

Related Content

Bruce Franks Will Resign From Missouri House To Focus On His Mental Health

By May 16, 2019
Members of the Missouri House listen on May 16, 2019, as state Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, announces his resignation.
Rachel Lippmann I St. Louis Public Radio

State Rep. Bruce Franks will step down from his St. Louis-based seat, citing a need to deal with his anxiety and depression.

The Democrat said he still wants to make his mark on St. Louis’ politics, even though he’ll no longer be in elected office. He’s also hoping his spotlight on mental health will resonate.

Politically Speaking: How young African-American officials are making mark after Stockley verdict

By Sep 25, 2017
State Rep. Bruce Franks took part in the protests sparked by Michael Brown's death in Ferguson. He's now joined demonstrations against Stockley's not guilty verdict.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On this edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum takes a closer look at how young African-American politicians are making an impact after a judge found former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Missouri Lawmakers Want To Let Medical Marijuana Patients Expunge Their Records

By Mar 13, 2019
Legal medical marijuana
David Kovaluk | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri legislators gave first-round approval Wednesday to a bill that would allow medical marijuana patients to expunge pot-related offenses from their records.

It’s an outgrowth of a voter-approved decision in November legalizing marijuana for medicinal use.

Politically Speaking: State Sen. Koenig On Missouri’s Abortion Ban — And The 2019 Session

By May 29, 2019
Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, speaks on July 25, 2017, during the Missouri General Assembly's special session. Koenig is the sponsor of legislation to restrict abortion.
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

State Sen. Andrew Koenig is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Manchester Republican spoke with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum on the end of the 2019 session, including passage of the state’s abortion ban.

Koenig represents Missouri’s 15th District, which takes in a portion of St. Louis County. He represents cities like Kirkwood, Wildwood, Manchester and Ballwin.

Missouri Lawmakers Close Out Session By Passing Eight-Week Abortion Ban

By & May 17, 2019
Members of the Missouri House throw paper in the air on May 17, 2019, to celebrate the end of the legislative session.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri lawmakers sent legislation banning abortion after eight weeks to Gov. Mike Parson, the culmination of an emotional and contentious week that ended with many of the GOP governor’s priorities accomplished.

And while legislators Friday also finished a bridge-repair bonding plan and proposal to institute term limits for statewide officials, they fell short on overhauling the state low-income housing tax-credit program and another measure undoing a new state legislative redistricting system.