'Historic Missouri Roadsides' Offers Fresh Routes For Exploring The Show-Me State

From French colonial architecture in Ste. Genevieve and “levee-high pie” in Kimmswick to Civil War history in Bonnots Mill, Missouri is home to plenty of fascinating travel destinations –many of them off the beaten path. Bill Hart gives readers a roadmap for exploring them in “Historic Missouri Roadsides.”

Hart has updated his original 2015 book, recently releasing a second edition that includes additional information and ideas for discovering more of the Show-Me State.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Hart talked with St. Louis Public Radio editor Holly Edgell about the wide-ranging possibilities for touring the state.

Listen to the conversation:

