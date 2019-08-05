Hit List: New St. Louis Restaurants To Try This August

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with our partners from Sauce Magazine about the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage community.

Joining her for the discussion were Catherine Klene and Matt Sorrell, managing editor and staff writer, respectively.

The eight new restaurants to explore this month are:

iNDO (1641D Tower Grove Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110) Sauce recommends trying:

James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year Nick Bognar’s signature nigiri.

their meaty, spicy chili prawns.

the shrimp toast.

short rib noodles.

lotus root chips and dip.

Alta Calle (3131 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63118) Sauce recommends trying:

the Los Cuatro tacos, which include selections of carne asada, carnita, crispy tofu, and al pastor.

the pollo pipián, a grilled chicken breast blanketed in a green mole pipián sauce.

The Last Kitchen (1501 Washington Ave, St. Louis MO Restaurant, St. Louis, MO 63103) Sauce recommends trying:

the roasted half chicken with French gnocchi.

the torcino in pesto with Calabrian chili and goat cheese.

the Grown Up Garlic Noodles, made with tagliatelle in a fermented black garlic sauce.

Ursa Minor Coffee (5760 Chippewa St, St. Louis, MO 63109) Sauce recommends trying:

their pour-overs

the espresso drinks.

an iced banana milk latte.

Chateau Maplewood in Maplewood (7326 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63143) Sauce recommends:

sampling several wines with its “Choose Your Own Adventure” wine flight: three 3-ounce pours of any bottle behind the bar for $15.

Bob.Q (571 Melville Ave, St. Louis, MO 63130) Sauce recommends trying:

the Korean rice bowl consisting of rice, greens and a choice of beef bulgogi, spicy chicken, spicy pork or tofu.

Up-Down St. Louis (405 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108) Sauce recommends:

playing the 25 cents-games, eating a slice of housemade e pizza and drinking some of the daily drink specials.

La Bamba (1101 Lucas Ave # 200, St. Louis, MO 63101) Sauce recommends trying:

the veggie fajitas.

the chicken chimichanga.

