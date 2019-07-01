Hit List: New St. Louis Restaurants To Try This July

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sauce Magazine art director Meera Nagarajan and staff writer Matt Sorrell talked up some of the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage community.

New Restaurant Recommendations:

Akar (7641 Wydown Blvd, Clayton, MO 63105) Highlights include:

the Manhattan-esque Shibuya cocktail.

tempura softshell crab, served with corn and a spicy Singapore chili sauce.

short ribs with a pea mash and sambal demi-glace.

Bemiston Cocktail Club (16 S Bemiston Ave, Clayton, MO 63105) Highlights include:

the Bemmy, a can of Old Milwaukee and a shot of the house whiskey blend.

a bottled dirty martini.

their onion rings and tater tots.

Shiquan Wonton (212 E Green St #102, Champaign, IL 61820) Highlights include:

their spicy soup accompanying pork wontons.

mapo tofu, a Sichuan peppercorn- and fermented black bean-laced dish.

eggplant with fish sauce.

AO&Co. (1641 Tower Grove Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110) Highlights include:

their boutique with collections of jarred truffled white beans in olive oil, wines, cheeses, cigars and more.

a cup of "gold" — their take on a turmeric latte.

Beast Butcher and Block (4156 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110) Highlights include:

the no-knife needed pork steak.

Beast’s signature brussels sprouts served with pork belly.

garlic cheddar hot links.

Listen to the full discussion:

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.