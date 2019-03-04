Hit List: Sauce Magazine's Top Picks For New Local Restaurants To Try During The Month Of March

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked about some of the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage community. Joining Marsh for the Hit List segment were Sauce Magazine managing editor Catherine Klene and staff writer Matt Sorrell.

In addition to highlighting the top food spots to visit, Klene and Sorrell discussed the local chefs honored by the James Beard Foundation. The organization awards chefs and industry professionals for excellence in the culinary industry. This year, six St. Louis-area chefs and one bar received semifinalists nominations.

New Restaurant Recommendations:

Balkan Treat Box (2704 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood, MO 63143) Sauce recommends trying:

Cevapi, grilled dish of minced meat

Lahmacun, thin piece of dough topped with minced meat, vegetables and herbs

Pljeskavica, coined as a giant cheese stuffed burger

Somun, the wood-fired pita-like flat bread

Pop (1915 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63104) Sauce recommends trying:

The glass wine list which ranges in price and region.

Airmail cocktail.

Root beer-like Kvass ‘Vill You Drink? cocktail.

Bait (4239 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108) Sauce recommends trying:

Lobster fries.

“Wicked Flaming Prawns.”

Thai red curry seared halibut atop clams.

Seafood boil with fresh snow crab cluster, Gulf shrimp and turkey andouille.

Morning Glory Diner (2609 Cherokee St, St. Louis, MO 63118) Sauce recommends trying:

Diner classics such as their slingers, burgers, tuna salad sandwiches, biscuits and gravy and hash browns.

The Curry Club (1635 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017) Sauce recommends trying:

Butter Chicken curry

Daal lentil curry with naan bread and rice

Dosa, fermented dough made of ground rice and lentils

Mysore pak dessert, a buttery, doughy sweet with a crumbly texture

Kimchi Guys (612 N 2nd St, St. Louis, MO 63102)Sauce recommends trying:

Bone-in Korean fried chicken with an original spicy-sweet sauce

White radish kimchi

Potato salad sides

James Beard Semifinalists:

Four St. Louis-area chefs were nominated for Best Chef in the Midwest category:

Michael Gallina of Vicia, Lona Luo of Lona’s Lil Eats, Jesse Mendica of Olive + Oak and Ny Vongsaly of Billie-Jean.

Nathaniel Reid, co-owner of Nathaniel Reid Bakery, earned a nomination for Outstanding Baker. Planter’s House, a cocktail bar in Lafayette Square, landed on the Outstanding Bar Program List. Nick Bognar is a semifinalist for Rising Star Chef of the Year for his work as executive chef at Nippon Tei.

Listen to the full discussion:

