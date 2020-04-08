 Horns Of Joy: St. Louis Band Takes Music To The Streets To Soothe Isolated Neighbors | St. Louis Public Radio

Horns Of Joy: St. Louis Band Takes Music To The Streets To Soothe Isolated Neighbors

By 17 minutes ago
  • The Red and Black Brass Band march down Juniata Street Sunday afternoon. The group became a viral sensation after a Twitter user uploaded a video online. April 5, 2020
    The Red and Black Brass Band march down Juniata Street Sunday afternoon. The group became a viral sensation after a Twitter user uploaded a video online.
    Chad Davis | St. Louis Public Radio

With St. Louisans stuck in their homes as they comply with stay-at-home orders to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, the city’s musicians are disconnected from music-loving fans.

But a couple of horn players have found a way to reach an audience — from a safe distance. For the last week, trombone player Dominique Burton and tuba player Benjamin Kosberg have hit the streets of the Tower Grove South neighborhood to deliver homebound neighbors some New Orleans-style brass.

“This whole lockdown’s got everybody going stir-crazy,” Burton said while walking down Juniata Street. “It’s just good to get out, stretch your legs and do what you love.”

Burton, a music teacher at Sumner High School, and Kosberg, a carpenter, had no idea their impromptu performance would become a viral internet sensation. But a video of the duo posted to social media became a sensation with more than 150,000 likes — and has Tower Grove residents taking to sidewalks to hear them play. The audiences bring joy to the musicians’ hearts. 

“When [Dominique] and I went out, it was just such a lovely response, you know, we get to the end of the street and you just hear the whole street clapping, and it just feels great,” Kosberg said.

When the group goes outside now, they’re joined by four friends who play saxophone, drums and trumpet. The ensemble played together as the Red and Black Brass Band for the first time Sunday. The stay-at-home order inspired all six members to form a band. 

“All of us are really really good friends,” said Ravie Junior, a drummer for the band. “It gives us an opportunity to walk about the streets of St. Louis and really dig into the thing that we love and watch other people fall in love with it as well.” 

When the band performs on the streets, they often play the Ben E. King song “Stand By Me.”

“It’s good for the people to sing,” Burton said. “The message behind it is pretty nice — not literally stand by me, but stand by me in these times of hardships.”

He said they’ll keep hitting the streets to keep the music going. They want everyone to know that St. Louisans are getting through the crisis together.

Follow Chad on Twitter: @iamcdavis

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Arts and Culture
Jazz
Tower Grove
Red and Black Brass Band
Dominique Burton
Benjamin Kosberg
Ravie Junior
COVID-19
Stay at home order
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Regional Arts Commission Pledges Help For Artists Hit Hard By Coronavirus Shutdowns

By Mar 20, 2020
Regional Arts Commission Logo
Regional Arts Commission

The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis will not withhold previously approved grant funding for projects that arts organizations and artists have had to cancel or postpone because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RAC also will distribute $100,000 in emergency assistance to artists who have lost their livelihoods because of the crisis, said Mont Levy, chair of the organization’s board.

MADCO’s 'Resilience' Focuses On Battling Adversity With Movement

By Mar 10, 2020
MADCO's show "Resilience" explores the impact of trauma through movement.
Modern American Dance Academy

Modern American Dance Company’s new show “Resilience” is not what you might picture when you consider a dance performance. The MADCO show features four pieces, each touching on a type of trauma — everything from losing a child to the loss of one’s sanity — with a focus on battling adversity through movement. 

One of the show’s choreographers, Carl Flink, was inspired to create a piece based on what he observed caring for his mother as she underwent chemotherapy for both breast cancer and, eventually, lymphoma. 