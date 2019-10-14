How City And School District Boundaries Separate St. Louisans

In 2008, with his book “Mapping Decline,” history professor Colin Gordon brought context to the issues of vacant houses, boarded-up storefronts and abandoned factories in the St. Louis region.

Gordon’s new book, "Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs," digs into how municipal boundaries and school district boundaries were drawn to exclude and how local policies and services were weaponized to maintain civic separation.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Gordon about his research. Erica Williams, a North County resident and founder of the nonprofit A Red Circle, and David Dwight, of Forward Through Ferguson, also joined the conversation.

Related Event

What: A forum with Colin Gordon to discuss his new book, “Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs”

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Where: UMSL at Grand Center (3651 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63108)

Online registration is required, as seating will be limited.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan, Alexis Moore and Tonina Saputo. The engineer is Aaron Doerr, and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.