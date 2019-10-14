 How City And School District Boundaries Separate St. Louisans | St. Louis Public Radio
How City And School District Boundaries Separate St. Louisans

From left: Erica Williams is the founder and executive director of A Red Circle; David Dwight is the lead strategy catalyst at Forward Through Ferguson; and Colin Gordon is the author of "Citizen Brown."
In 2008, with his book “Mapping Decline,” history professor Colin Gordon brought context to the issues of vacant houses, boarded-up storefronts and abandoned factories in the St. Louis region.

Gordon’s new book, "Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs," digs into how municipal boundaries and school district boundaries were drawn to exclude and how local policies and services were weaponized to maintain civic separation.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske talked with Gordon about his research. Erica Williams, a North County resident and founder of the nonprofit A Red Circle, and David Dwight, of Forward Through Ferguson, also joined the conversation.

Related Event
What: A forum with Colin Gordon to discuss his new book, “Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs”
When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Where: UMSL at Grand Center (3651 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63108)
Online registration is required, as seating will be limited.

