How Day Cares Are Navigating Social Distancing Guidelines

  • Day care centers will operate a bit differently as they reopen. Parents will drop off their kid outside, and some kids will have to bring in an extra pair of shoes to switch when entering the building.
In the coming weeks, some day care facilities are set to reopen their doors after a brief hiatus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are not at higher risk for COVID-19, but they can still pass the virus on to others who are high risk. Child care providers are setting reentry guidelines to limit exposure and transmission from parents and teachers.

While play time might not be affected, day care centers will operate a bit differently: Parents will sign in virtually when dropping off their kid outside of the building, some kids will have to bring in an extra pair of shoes to switch when entering the building and fewer kids will be admitted to programs. 

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske explored how some centers will navigate the ever-so-changing guidelines. Joining the conversation was Shona Lamond, executive director of Downtown Children’s Center. The day care closed in mid-March, and is set to reopen June 1.

Also joining the discussion was Adrienne Pennington, director of A Child's Heart Learning Center. Her facility has remained open to provide care for children of health care and essential workers. 

